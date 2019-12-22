My name is: Pam Bronnum
I volunteer at: Hospice of East Texas
I have volunteered there since: January
My duties there include: As a volunteer for Hospice of East Texas, I sit with ailing loved ones to give the primary caregiver time to rest, run errands or go to their own doctor appointments. My main responsibility is to spend time with the patient, but there are situations where doing some house work, gardening or running an errand may provide that little extra help that gives the caregiver more time to rest.
The people who benefit from this are: Caregivers and patients benefit when people volunteer for a hospice program. A caregiver tends to put their needs aside to care for their loved one, and the patient often worries about the caregiver. Volunteers help play a part in assuring patients, and caregivers have a support group during this difficult time.
I volunteer there because: I was helping some longtime friends by staying evenings with the 83-year-old wife during the final weeks of her life. I saw how tired her husband was and how much more difficult that made things on him. The wife eventually became a patient of Hospice of East Texas. I got to see how much they helped and made those final days so much easier for the family.
I also volunteer at: I live in a neighborhood that has quite a few elderly residents. Over the years, I have had the opportunity to help them by taking them to doctor appointments or shopping, or helping them with things like computer or smartphone problems. Helping out has allowed me to really get to know my neighbors and build strong friendships.
My hometown is: I have lived in a number of East Texas cities over the past 34 years including Big Sandy, Gladewater and Hawkins.
I live in: The Holly Lake area of Wood County
I have lived there since: October 2005
I work at/My profession is: Marketing and technology project manager.
My hobbies include: Reading
My family members are: I have two sisters and a brother, but none of them live in the area. My father, who lived with me for the past 22 years, recently passed away. He too became a patient of Hospice of East Texas. They provided wonderful care so that his wish to stay at home could be fulfilled.
I would encourage people to volunteer because: It always feels good to help others no matter what the nature of the volunteer work. It allows you to meet and connect with your community in a meaningful way.
Upcoming activities at this organization: Hospice of East Texas will have a volunteer training class at 9 a.m. Jan. 13. Contact Julie Rucker at (903) 266-3400 for volunteer information.