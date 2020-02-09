My name is: Candace Wilson
I volunteer at: Regard4Life Animal Rescue
I have volunteered there since: 2014
My duties there include: Director; transport of animals; feed, water, play with and train dogs; and get them medical attention if needed.
The people who benefit from this are: Those looking to adopt a fully vetted family pet
I volunteer there because: I love dogs! I believe backyard breeding is a huge problem in East Texas. Too many animal are euthanized in shelters.
My hometown is: Gilmer
I live in: Gilmer
I have lived there since: 2006
I work at/My profession is: I’m a staff ER nurse at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Longview.
My hobbies include: Traveling, playing with dogs, watching my kids play sports
My family members are: Husband, Eric; daughters Delaney, 18, and Lacey, 13
I would encourage people to volunteer because: It makes a big difference in our community
Upcoming activities at this organization or about this upcoming event: There are adoption events every Saturday at PetsMart.