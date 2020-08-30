My name is: Belinda Wiggins.
I volunteer at: Partnership for Pets of East Texas.
I have volunteered there since: 2000.
My duties there include: Rescue and foster cats, dogs and other type of animals that we can accommodate.
The people who benefit from this are: Since we are a private rescue and foster animals in our homes, we get to know their true personalities. This helps anyone wanting to adopt a pet and know they are the right one for their family.
I volunteer there because: I love helping. East Texas is the home of many irresponsible pet owners that will not spay and neuter their animals. We have an overpopulation of homeless animals. We have a great need for spay and neuter education and homes/fosters that will shelter animals until they get adopted.
My hometown is: Port Arthur.
I live in: Longview.
I have lived there since: 1993.
I work at/My profession is: I am retired.
My hobbies include: I enjoy arts and crafts.
I would encourage people to volunteer because: It is very rewarding to help the helpless.
Upcoming activities at this organization or about this upcoming event: Our events are announced in the News-Journal weekend Datebook. For information, visit pfpEastTexas.org and facebook.com/pfpEastTexas .