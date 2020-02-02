My name is: Barbara Budai
I volunteer at: Longview Regional Medical Center
I have volunteered for: Five years
My duties there include: I serve as vice president of the board for the Longview Regional Medical Center Auxiliary. I also am chair of the special projects committee, making neck pillows for the infusion department, baby blankets for the ER and candy dishes for the holidays. This year, I am heading up our valentine’s fundraiser in which we are making candy bouquets, lollipop mugs, candy bar envelopes and other items to sell as a fundraiser. In 2019, I was chair of the auxiliary’s by-laws committee. I also have served as chair of the auxiliary’s phone committee.
The people who benefit from this are: All the patients, visitors and staff at Longview Regional Medical Center
I volunteer there because: I started to work at the age of 16 and stopped working at 63. I always knew I would not be able to stay at home. I got an application right away, but it took me almost two years to start volunteering. After I mailed it in, it was just a few weeks before I started.
My hometown is: Lawton, Oklahoma
I live in: Longview
I have lived there since: 1985
My profession: I am retired, but I was manager of Sally Beauty Supply for 25 years.
My hobbies include: I have way too many hobbies! Stained glass windows, crocheting, sewing and gardening are the main ones. I also enjoy traveling, taking road trips and cruising to new places.
My family members are: husband, Len; daughters, Brenda Bentley and Holly Rogers; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren
I would encourage people to volunteer because: You meet old friends and new, and it is good to stay busy.
Upcoming activities: The Longview Regional Medical Center Volunteer Auxiliary will have a Valentine’s Day Fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 13, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 13, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 14 at in the hospital’s main hallway, across from the gift shop. All proceeds benefit the auxiliary, a nonprofit organization that annually provides scholarships to graduating high school seniors and makes donations to nonprofit organizations in the community.