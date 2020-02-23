Hospice of East Texas, 101 W. Hawkins Parkway, Suite 7, Longview, needs volunteers to meet with families. For volunteer opportunities, email jrucker@hospiceofeasttexas.org or call (903) 941-6303.
House of Hope, 3011 W. Marshall Ave., Longview, needs volunteers for various tasks and meal sponsors for lunches and dinners. For information, call (903) 295-0904.
D.O.R.S. Community Services Youth Transition Center serves young people who are homeless and at-risk. D.O.R.S. needs volunteers on Wednesdays. For information, call (903) 803-0100.
The Longview Regional Medical Center Volunteer Auxiliary is a nonprofit organization that assists patients, visitors and staff throughout the hospital. Volunteers serve at information desks and in various departments. For information, email christina.cavazos@longviewregional.com or call (903) 553-7406.
Longview Citizens on Patrol seeks volunteers to increase cooperation between residents and the Longview Police Department. For information and volunteer opportunities, email msandars@msn.com or call (903) 570-1480.
Longview Community Ministries needs volunteers for the Family Service Center and the Food Box. The Food Box needs volunteers to help pack boxes and hand them out. Volunteers work 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. one day a week, Mondays through Fridays. For information, call (903) 753-3561, ext. 205.
Family Promise of Longview is a shelter for families with children. Volunteers are needed in a variety of positions. For information, call (903) 234-8343.
Martin House Children’s Advocacy Center is a nonprofit organization that provides a collaborative, multidisciplinary response to the investigation, prosecution and treatment of child abuse. Volunteers help to restore hope to children who have been abused. For information, email karen@thmartinhousecac.org or call (903) 807-0189.
HeartsWay Hospice of Northeast Texas needs volunteers to support its hospice care teams and the families they serve. Volunteers are trained. For information, email rexf@heartswayhospice.org or call (903) 295-1680.
Regard4Life Animal Rescue seeks volunteers, 14 or older, to help tear down the adoption event with cleaning and other tasks at PetSmart, 3096 N. Eastman Road, Longview. The task usually starts at 3:45 p.m. Saturdays and takes less than an hour. For information, email regard4life.info@gmail.com .
Furr Ever Pets Rescue seeks volunteers, 12 or older with parental consent, to take care of the group’s small dogs from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at its Saturday adoption event at Wet Pets N Critters, 103 W. Loop 281, Suite 300 in Longview. For information, email info@furreverpetsrecue.org .
Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center, 303 H G Mosley Parkway, Longview, seeks volunteers Tuesday through Saturday to walk dogs, cuddle cats and other general tasks. For information, visit longviewpaws.org .
Newgate Mission, 207 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview, needs volunteers for sack lunch preparation from 9 to 10 a.m. on Mondays. For information, call Brenda, (903) 757-6146.
Gifts of Grace Resale Store, 2519 Judson Road, Longview, needs volunteers to sort stock and help customers. Store hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. For information, call (903) 234-2341.
Texas Home Health Hospice, 2904 N. Fourth St., Longview, needs volunteers to offer patient companionship, family support and office assistance. For information, email kristinabuckrell@txhha.com or call (903) 234-0943.
East Texas CASA is looking for volunteers to help children as they enter the foster care system. CASA volunteers are screened and trained, then appointed by judges to represent and advocate for the child in the child protection system. For information, email brooke@easttexascasa.org or call (903) 753-8093.
Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center Longview Auxiliary is a nonprofit volunteer organization providing services and support to the medical center and the community. For volunteer opportunities, email patricia.watson@christushealth.org or call (903) 315-2199.