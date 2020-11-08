Longview pet rescue organizations have an immediate need for volunteers to foster dogs and cats due to an increase in strays and pet surrenders. Volunteers are trained and most expenses are covered. Fostering can last from a few weeks to a few months. For information, email info@LongviewPetsRescue.org or visit LongviewPetsRescue.org .
Newgate Mission, 207 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview, needs volunteers for sack lunch preparation from 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays. For information, call Brenda, (903) 757-6146.
Martin House Children’s Advocacy Center is a nonprofit organization that provides a collaborative, multidisciplinary response to the investigation, prosecution and treatment of child abuse. Volunteers help restore hope to children who have been abused. For information, email karen@thmartinhousecac.org or call (903) 807-0189.
Texas Home Health Hospice, 2904 N. Fourth St., Longview, needs volunteers to offer patient companionship, family support and office assistance. For information, email kristinabuckrell@txhha.com or call (903) 234-0943.
East Texas CASA is looking for volunteers to help children as they enter the foster care system. CASA volunteers are screened and trained, then appointed by judges to represent and advocate for the child in the child protection system. For information, email brooke@easttexascasa.org or call (903) 753-8093.
Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center Longview Auxiliary is a nonprofit volunteer organization providing services and support to the medical center and the community. For volunteer opportunities, email alana.brown@christushealth.org or call (903) 315-2199.
Longview Citizens on Patrol seeks volunteers to increase cooperation between residents and the Longview Police Department. For information and volunteer opportunities, email msandars@msn.com or call (903) 570-1480.