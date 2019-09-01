D.O.R.S. Community Services Youth Transition Center serves young people who are homeless and at-risk. D.O.R.S. needs volunteers for Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For information, call (903) 803-0100.
Longview Community Ministries needs volunteers daily for the Family Service Center and the Food Box. The Food Box needs volunteers to help pack boxes and hand them out. Volunteers work 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. one day a week, Mondays through Fridays. For information, call Assistant Director Donna Spencer, (903) 753-3561, ext. 205.
Gifts of Grace Resale Store, 2519 Judson Road in Longview, needs volunteers to sort stock and help customers. Store hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. For information, call (903) 234-2341.
Texas Home Health Hospice, 2904 N. Fourth St., needs volunteers to offer patient companionship, family support and office assistance. For information, email kristinabuckrell@txhha.com or call (903) 234-0943.
Family Promise of Longview is a shelter for families with children. Volunteers are needed in a variety of positions. For information, call (903) 234-8343.
Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center Longview Auxiliary is a nonprofit volunteer organization providing services and support to the medical center and the community. For volunteer opportunities, email patricia.watson@christushealth.org or call (903) 315-2199.
House of Disciples, 210 S. Green St., in Longview, needs volunteers to serve and prepare meals for residents. Call (903) 553-0952.
U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, the volunteer uniformed branch of the Coast Guard, is looking for volunteer members in the Longview/East Texas area. The organization offers boating/water safety classes and performs lake patrol functions and search and rescue/disaster relief services for area lakes. For information, call (903) 802-7151.
HeartsWay Hospice of Northeast Texas needs volunteers to support its hospice care teams and the families they serve. Volunteers are trained. For information, email rexf@heartswayhospice.org or call (903) 295-1680.
Hannah House Maternity Home is a nonprofit agency between Longview and Gilmer that houses pregnant women 18 and older. For information, email admin@plministries.org or call (903) 238-5351.
The Longview Regional Medical Center Volunteer Auxiliary is a nonprofit organization that assists patients, visitors and staff throughout the hospital. Volunteers serve at information desks and in various departments throughout the hospital. For information, email christina.cavazos@longviewregional.com or call (903) 553-7406.
East Texas CASA is looking for volunteers to help children as they enter the foster care system. CASA volunteers are screened and trained, then appointed by judges to represent and advocate for the child in the child protection system. For information, email brooke@easttexascasa.org or call (903) 753-8093.
Newgate Mission, 207 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview, needs volunteers for sack lunch preparation from 9 to 10 a.m. on Mondays. For information, call Brenda, (903) 757-6146.
House of Hope, 3011 W. Marshall Ave., Longview, needs volunteers for various tasks and meal sponsors for lunches and dinners. For information, call Helen Johnson, (903) 295-0904.
Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center, 303 H G Mosley Parkway, Longview, seeks volunteers Tuesday through Saturday who love animals to walk dogs, cuddle cats and other general tasks. For information, visit longviewpaws.org .
Nonprofit pet rescue organizations need volunteers to foster animals. Volunteers are trained, and most expenses are covered. Fostering can last from a few weeks to a few months. Pets participate in weekly adoption events. For information, email info@LongviewPetsRescue.org or visit Longview PetsRescue.org .
Silver Paws, 510 E. Loop 281, Suite B267, Longview, a nonprofit agency that provides healing through animal-assisted activity and therapy programs, is seeking event volunteers and handler-canine therapy team volunteers who will need to complete an intensive training program. For information, email silverpawstx@gmail.com or call Program Director Casie Buck, (903) 720-2068.
Longview World of Wonders seeks volunteers to help with exhibit care, building repair, gift shop sales, school visits, educational camps and special events. For information, email info@longviewwow.org or call (903) 212-4969.
Martin House Children’s Advocacy Center is a nonprofit organization that provides a collaborative multidisciplinary response to the investigation, prosecution and treatment of child abuse. Volunteers help to restore hope to children who have been abused. For information, email kimberly@themartinhousecac.org or call (903) 807-0189.