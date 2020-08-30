House of Hope, 3011 W. Marshall Ave., Longview, needs Rascals and Friends brand wet wipes and newborn diapers size 1, maximum strength Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, USDA approved luncheon meats/deli slices, sliced cheese, white sandwich bread, lettuce, tomatoes, whip cream, Knorr brand bouillon (chicken and beef), cornbread mix, spaghetti sauce, cream soups (chicken, celery and mushroom). For information, call (903) 295-0904.
Regard4Life Animal Rescue needs drum fans with 36-inch or larger blades. For information, email regard4life.info@gmail.com .
House of Disciples, 210 S. Green St., needs bunk beds, men’s clothing, disposable razors, soap, body wash, shampoo and shaving cream. Donations can be dropped off at House of Disciples or Gifts of Grace Resale Store, 2519 Judson Road. For information, call (903) 553-0952.
D.O.R.S. Youth Transition Center, 1125 Judson Road, Suite 153, Longview, needs disinfecting wipes and paper towels. For information, call (903) 803-0100.
Family Promise, 700 N. Edith St., Longview, needs toiletries, OdoBan and high-efficiency powdered laundry detergent. For information, call (903) 234-8343.