House of Hope, 3011 W. Marshall Ave., Longview, has an urgent need for Kleenex. Also needed is chicken bouillon, chicken broth, fresh fruit or canned fruit, cooking oil, gallon zip lock freezer bags, toilet paper, paper towels, pot holders and kitchen towels. For information, call (903) 295-0904.
House of Disciples, 210 S. Green St., needs bunk beds, men’s clothing, disposable razors, soap, body wash, shampoo and shaving cream. Donations can be dropped off at House of Disciples or Gifts of Grace Resale Store, 2519 Judson Road. For information, call (903) 553-0952.
D.O.R.S. Youth Transition Center, 1125 Judson Road, Suite 153, Longview, needs disinfecting wipes and paper towels. For information, call (903) 803-0100.
Family Promise, 700 N. Edith St., Longview, needs toiletries, OdoBan and high-efficiency powdered laundry detergent. For information, call (903) 234-8343.