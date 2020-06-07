House of Hope, 3011 W. Marshall Ave., Longview, needs U.S.D.A.-approved roasts of all types, garlic powder, bell peppers, Ranch Style beans, pork and beans, cream soups: celery, chicken, and mushroom; butter and cheese of all types. For more info, call (903) 295-0904.
Longview pet rescue organizations have a crucial need for dog and cat food. Corporate and individual donations are currently reduced because of the COVID-19 pandemic. For information, email info@LongviewPetsRescue.org or visit LongviewPetsRescue.org .
All Good Dogs Coalition needs baby crib-sized mattresses, any sized sheets, blankets and towels. For information, email agdadoptions@gmail.com or call/text (903) 235-0383.
House of Disciples, 210 S. Green St., needs bunk beds, men’s clothing, disposable razors, soap, body wash, shampoo and shaving cream. Donations can be dropped off at House of Disciples or Gifts of Grace Resale Store, 2519 Judson Road. For information, call (903) 553-0952.
D.O.R.S. Youth Transition Center, 1125 Judson Road, Suite 153, Longview, needs disinfecting wipes and paper towels. For information, call (903) 803-0100.
Family Promise, 700 N. Edith St., Longview, needs toiletries, OdoBan and high-efficiency powdered laundry detergent. For information, call (903) 234-8343.