House of Hope, 3011 W. Marshall Ave., Longview, needs U.S.D.A.-approved brisket and beef, fresh produce, garlic powder, salt, pepper and Cajun seasoning, chicken patties, coffee, oil, flour and corn tortillas, sandwich bread and plastic ware. For a complete list of needed items, call (903) 295-0904.
Longview pet rescue organizations have a crucial need for dog and cat food. Corporate and individual donations are currently reduced because of the COVID-19 pandemic. For information, email info@LongviewPetsRescue.org or visit LongviewPetsRescue.org .
All Good Dogs Coalition needs baby crib-sized mattresses, any sized sheets, blankets and towels. For information, email agdadoptions@gmail.com or call/text (903) 235-0383.
House of Disciples, 210 S. Green St., needs bunk beds, men’s clothing, disposable razors, soap, body wash, shampoo and shaving cream. Donations can be dropped off at House of Disciples or Gifts of Grace Resale Store, 2519 Judson Road. For information, call (903) 553-0952.
D.O.R.S. Youth Transition Center, 1125 Judson Road, Suite 153, Longview, needs disinfecting wipes and paper towels. For information, call (903) 803-0100.
Family Promise, 700 N. Edith St., Longview, needs toiletries, OdoBan and high-efficiency powdered laundry detergent. For information, call (903) 234-8343.