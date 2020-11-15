House of Hope, 3011 W. Marshall Ave., Longview, needs bow pasta, spinach, Parmesan cheese, dill, peaches (large commercial cans), heavy cream, scouring sponges, French fried onions, cranberry sauce, fresh and canned fruit, sweet potatoes and yams, mushroom soup, marshmallows, Maraschino cherries, pies of all kinds. For information, call (903) 295-0904.
House of Disciples, 210 S. Green St., needs bunk beds, men’s clothing, disposable razors, soap, body wash, shampoo and shaving cream. Donations can be dropped off at House of Disciples or Gifts of Grace Resale Store, 2519 Judson Road. For information, call (903) 553-0952.
D.O.R.S. Youth Transition Center, 1125 Judson Road, Suite 153, Longview, needs disinfecting wipes and paper towels. For information, call (903) 803-0100.
Family Promise, 700 N. Edith St., Longview, needs toiletries, OdoBan and high-efficiency powdered laundry detergent. For information, call (903) 234-8343.