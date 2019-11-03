House of Hope, 3011 W. Marshall Ave., Longview, needs napkins, tissues, paper towels, pillows, twin size air mattresses, 13-gallon trash bags, gallon-sized zip lock bags, heavy duty aluminum foil and canola oil. For information, call Helen Johnson, (903) 295-0904.
Hannah House Maternity Home, between Longview and Gilmer, needs pump hand soap, pajamas of all sizes and paper plates. Donations can be dropped off at Alpine Church of Christ and Pine Tree Church of Christ in Longview and New Hope Baptist in Ore City. For information, call (903) 238-5351.
Restoring Joy Ministries, 214 E. Glade Ave., Gladewater, needs twin-size sheet sets and comforters, socks, bunk beds, shampoo/conditioner, bath towels, pillows, school supplies and uniforms, interior latex paint, donations for vehicle maintenance fund, gas cards and copy machine paper. For information, call (903) 844-8066.
Family Promise, 700 N. Edith St., Longview, needs toiletries, OdoBan and high-efficiency powdered laundry detergent. For information, call Doris Ramaly, (903) 234-8343.
House of Disciples, 210 S. Green St., needs bunk beds, men’s clothing, disposable razors, soap, body wash, shampoo and shaving cream. Donations can be dropped off at House of Disciples or Gifts of Grace Resale Store, 2519 Judson Road. For information, call (903) 553-0952.
D.O.R.S. Youth Transition Center, 1125 Judson Road, Suite 153, Longview, needs disinfecting wipes and paper towels. For information, call (903) 803-0100.
Windridge Therapeutic Equestrian Center, 593 Windridge Road, Gilmer, needs hay, toilet paper, paper towels, bottled water, cleaning supplies, scholarship sponsors, Tractor Supply and Walmart gift cards. For information, email windridgetx@aol.com or call (903) 797-2414.