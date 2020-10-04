House of Hope, 3011 W. Marshall Ave., Longview, has an urgent need for 1 case each of non-powdered latex serving gloves and disposable serving polyethylene gloves, quart-sized and gallon-sized ziplock bags, masking tape and new pillows. Other needs are cooking oil, Pam cooking spray, brown gravy, hot dogs and buns, ground beef, butter, Knorr bouillon (chicken and beef), and 1 box of steel wool . For information, call (903) 295-0904.
House of Disciples, 210 S. Green St., needs bunk beds, men’s clothing, disposable razors, soap, body wash, shampoo and shaving cream. Donations can be dropped off at House of Disciples or Gifts of Grace Resale Store, 2519 Judson Road. For information, call (903) 553-0952.
D.O.R.S. Youth Transition Center, 1125 Judson Road, Suite 153, Longview, needs disinfecting wipes and paper towels. For information, call (903) 803-0100.
Family Promise, 700 N. Edith St., Longview, needs toiletries, OdoBan and high-efficiency powdered laundry detergent. For information, call (903) 234-8343.