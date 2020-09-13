House of Hope, 3011 W. Marshall Ave., Longview, needs vinyl gloves, hot dog buns, white sandwich bread, buttermilk, bottled water, sweet potatoes, lettuce, tomatoes, oil, butter, shredded cheese, mayonnaise, Miracle Whip, spaghetti sauce, hot dogs and corn dogs. For information, call (903) 295-0904.
Regard4Life Animal Rescue needs drum fans with 36-inch or larger blades. For information, email regard4life.info@gmail.com .
House of Disciples, 210 S. Green St., needs bunk beds, men’s clothing, disposable razors, soap, body wash, shampoo and shaving cream. Donations can be dropped off at House of Disciples or Gifts of Grace Resale Store, 2519 Judson Road. For information, call (903) 553-0952.
D.O.R.S. Youth Transition Center, 1125 Judson Road, Suite 153, Longview, needs disinfecting wipes and paper towels. For information, call (903) 803-0100.
Family Promise, 700 N. Edith St., Longview, needs toiletries, OdoBan and high-efficiency powdered laundry detergent. For information, call (903) 234-8343.