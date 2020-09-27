House of Hope, 3011 W. Marshall Ave., Longview, has an urgent need for 1 case each of non-powdered latex serving gloves and disposable serving polyethylene gloves, disinfectant cleaners, canned fruit, creamed soups (mushroom, celery, and chicken), frozen vegetables of all types, fresh fruits, vegetables and produce (lettuce, tomatoes, and celery, yams), brown and white gravy mixes, 6 cases of eggs, and gallon-sized freezer ziplock bags. For information, call (903) 295-0904.
Regard4Life Animal Rescue needs drum fans with 36-inch or larger blades. For information, email regard4life.info@gmail.com .
House of Disciples, 210 S. Green St., needs bunk beds, men’s clothing, disposable razors, soap, body wash, shampoo and shaving cream. Donations can be dropped off at House of Disciples or Gifts of Grace Resale Store, 2519 Judson Road. For information, call (903) 553-0952.
D.O.R.S. Youth Transition Center, 1125 Judson Road, Suite 153, Longview, needs disinfecting wipes and paper towels. For information, call (903) 803-0100.
Family Promise, 700 N. Edith St., Longview, needs toiletries, OdoBan and high-efficiency powdered laundry detergent. For information, call (903) 234-8343.