House of Hope, 3011 W. Marshall Ave., Longview, has urgent need for Rascals and Friends brand wet wipes and newborn diapers size 1, size 3 to 6 months new baby pajamas with feet. Also in need of Knorr brand bouillon (chicken and beef), cream soups (chicken, celery and mushroom), tuna, sliced cheese, large commercial size ranch dressing, ketchup, mayonnaise, USDA-approved luncheon meats/deli slices, hot dogs, white sandwich bread, lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers, fish fillets, chili and bottled water. For information, call (903) 295-0904.
Regard4Life Animal Rescue needs drum fans with 36-inch or larger blades. For information, email regard4life.info@gmail.com .
House of Disciples, 210 S. Green St., needs bunk beds, men’s clothing, disposable razors, soap, body wash, shampoo and shaving cream. Donations can be dropped off at House of Disciples or Gifts of Grace Resale Store, 2519 Judson Road. For information, call (903) 553-0952.
D.O.R.S. Youth Transition Center, 1125 Judson Road, Suite 153, Longview, needs disinfecting wipes and paper towels. For information, call (903) 803-0100.
Family Promise, 700 N. Edith St., Longview, needs toiletries, OdoBan and high-efficiency powdered laundry detergent. For information, call (903) 234-8343.