Gardeners interested in shaking things up in the shady landscape might consider the Voodoo Lily.
Uniquely out of the ordinary, its splash of other-worldliness deserves a double-take. Botanically known as Amorphophallus bulbifer, this science-fiction-worthy plant is native to the wooded foothills and monsoon forests of North East India and regions around the Himalayas.
Because it naturally occurs at high altitudes, it has a greater cold hardiness than it’s tropical cousins, so is suitable to grow in Zones 7-9.
Originating from a bulb, this shade-loving lily awakes in the early summer, emerging as a tall, thick mottled stalk, 3-4 feet in height, crowned by a large compound leaf that unfolds like an umbrella. Soon to follow, a flower that can only be described as supernatural, surfaces along side near the base of the stalk.
Fleshy pink, the inflorescence is actually a spathe and spadex, similar to Calla and Peace lilies. It produces a putrid odor, attracting flies which are its primary pollinators. Not to worry. Both the blooms and stench are short-lived.
The stalk and leaf persist summer through fall adding texture, grace and movement. In autumn, small bulbils, resembling cankers, form on the leaves. Serving a vegetative function, the bulbils drop to the ground in patient waiting, ultimately to surface in the next year’s display.
During late winter, the stalk dies to the ground at which time it can be fully cut back. In regions where winter freezes are the norm, planting bulbs a bit deeper and insuring a good winter mulching will serve as extra protection until the following spring.
The Voodoo Lily is generally an easy care plant, though favors well-drained soil. It is best grown as an understory specimen, in filtered light, preferring moisture during the growing season and dryness in winter. Beautiful and exotic, this plant of distinction would definitely give garden visitors something to talk about!
You’re in luck! Voodoo Lilies can be purchased at the Smith County Master Garden Bulbs to Blooms event. The web store opens October 9, followed by the in-person sale and conference October 21, 2023. Hope to see you there! We will have a good selection of these bulbs for sale at Pollard United Methodist Church on October 21st. See our Smith County Master Gardener Facebook page for additional information at www.facebook.com/SmithCountyMasterGardeners/ or visit our website at www.txmg.org/smith/events.