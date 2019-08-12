TODAY
Piney Woods Quilters, 9:15 a.m. today, Trinity Outreach Center, 600 Eighth St. at Olive Street, Longview. Information: Carolyn, (903) 234-8877.
Green Street Recreation Center, chair yoga, 9:30 a.m.; line dancing, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, 814 S. Green St., Longview. Membership required. Information: Keith Bibb, (903) 237-1279.
Longview Duplicate Bridge Club, ACBL sanctioned, noon today, 1409 N.W. Loop 281, Suite D, Longview. Games open. Information: M. Graham, (903) 918-8642; S. Shelton, (903) 245-9573.
Marshall Metro Rotary, noon today, Trinity Episcopal Church, All Saints Hall, 106 N. Grove, Marshall.
Alcoholics Anonymous, noon and 6:30 p.m. daily, yellow house at Seventh and Olive streets, behind St. Anthony Catholic Church. Hotline: (800) 979-4191.
Noon and Nite Alcoholics Anonymous, 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily, 704 Glencrest Lane, Longview. Information: (903) 452-2294.
Narcotics Anonymous-Living Recovery, 12:15 and 8 p.m. daily, 3713 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.
Celebrate Recovery Step Study-Longview, dinner 5 p.m.; meeting 6 p.m., today, Mobberly Baptist Church, 625 E. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 663-3100 or (903) 235-0097.
Compassionate Friends, 6:30 p.m. today; First United Methodist Church, 400 N. Fredonia St., second floor, Longview. Support for parents who have experienced the death of a child. Information: (903) 806-8927.
Nar-Anon, 6:30 p.m. today, 2301 Alpine Road (building behind Unitarian Church), Longview. Support for friends and family of addicts. Information: (903) 736-8431.
Narcotics Anonymous-New Attitudes, 7 p.m. today, Newgate Mission, 207 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.
Longview Kennel Club, 7:30 p.m. today; Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1300 Judson Road, Longview. Information: Nancy Mellott, (903) 845-3019.
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m. today, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 236-9101.
Longview-Greggton Al-Anon, 8 p.m. today, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 236-9101.
TUESDAY
Harrison County Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Telegraph Park, 100 N. Washington Ave., Marshall. Fresh items from local vendors. Information: (903) 702-7777.
Green Street Recreation Center, exercise, 9:15 a.m.; 42 dominoes, chickenfoot, 10 a.m.; scale scanners, 11 a.m.; bridge club, 1 p.m. Tuesday, 814 S. Green St., Longview. Membership required. Information: Keith Bibb, (903) 237-1279.
Unforgettable Tuesdays Day Club, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday. Social club for people diagnosed with dementia. Preregistration required. Call Nancy Duke, (903) 295-8806.
Alcoholics Anonymous, noon and 6:30 p.m. daily, yellow house at Seventh and Olive streets, behind St. Anthony Catholic Church. Hotline: (800) 979-4191.
Book Talk, noon Tuesday, McMillian Memorial Library, 401 S. Commerce St., Overton. Special guest: Jean Smith discusses her book “Here, Jesus...Catch!” Information: (903) 834-6318.
Longview Rotary Club, noon Tuesday, Pinecrest Country Club, 214 Club Drive, Longview. Information: rotarylongview.org .
Longview Toastmasters, Toastmasters International, noon Tuesday, 600 N. Eighth St., Longview. Information: Doug Jackson (903) 452-2741.
Yoga, led by Carolyn Short, noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Longview Museum of Fine Arts Premier II Gallery, 215 E. Tyler St., downtown. Members: free; nonmembers: $5.
Noon and Nite Alcoholics Anonymous, 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily, 704 Glencrest Lane, Longview. Information: (903) 452-2294.
Narcotics Anonymous-Living Recovery, 12:15 and 8 p.m. daily, 3713 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.
Al-Anon Clean Air Study Group, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, St. Mary’s Rosary Room, 2108 Ridgewood, Longview. Information: texas-al-anon-org .
Marine Corps League Detachment 959, doors open 5:30 p.m.; meeting 7 p.m. Tuesday, 1512 Alpine Road, Longview.
Civil Air Patrol, Gregg County Composite Squadron, 6 p.m. Tuesday, LeTourneau University Abbott Center, East Texas Regional Airport, Longview. Information: David Applewhite, (903) 522-2071.
East Texas Woodcarvers Club, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oakland Heights Baptist Church Family Life Center, 1607 Judson Rd., Longview. Visitors welcome. Information: James Tramel, (903) 759-9157.
Food pantry, 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, McCary’s Chapel United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 5758 Old Highway 135 N., Liberty City. Open to residents of Sabine ISD. Proof of residency required. Information: (903) 984-5622.
The County Executive Committe, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Downtown Coffee Shop, 101 E. Tyler St., Longview. Gregg County Democratic Party. Information: (903) 261-9197 or email drewcorbitt@gmail.com .
Recovery Bible Study, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, First United Methodist Church Parlor, 400 N. Fredonia St., Whaley Street entrance, downtown Longview. 12-step recovery program. Information: (903) 753-4463.
Narcotics Anonymous-New Attitudes, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Newgate Mission, 207 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.
Serenity Support Group, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Gladewater Counseling Center, 302 N. Tenery, Gladewater. Information: Teresa, (903) 738-4694. 12-step Christian support group.
WEDNESDAY
Border LoWs, local chapter of Loners on Wheels, monthly campout, Wednesday through Sunday, Salmon Lake Park, 247 Salmon Lake Road, Grapeland, Tex. Traveling organization open to all adult singles, RV preferred. Information: Ruth, (903) 678-3714; Dorothy, (870) 648-7118.
Green Street Recreation Center, crochet, games, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; lunch craft, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, 814 S. Green St., Longview. Membership required. Information: Keith Bibb, (903) 237-1279.
Al-Anon Clean Air Noon AFG, noon Wednesday, 600 N. Eighth St., Longview. Information: texas-al-anon-org .
Alcoholics Anonymous, noon and 6:30 p.m. daily, yellow house at Seventh and Olive streets, behind St. Anthony Catholic Church. Hotline: (800) 979-4191.
Gregg Master Gardeners, noon Wednesday, Texas A&M Agrilife-Gregg County Extension Auditorium, 405 E. Marshall Ave. (park in back), Longview. Information: (903) 236-8429.
Kilgore Rotary Club, noon Wednesday, Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 713 Florey St., Kilgore.
Longview Duplicate Bridge Club, ACBL sanctioned, noon Wednesday, 1409 N.W. Loop 281, Suite D, Longview. Games open. Information: M. Graham, (903) 918-8642; S. Shelton, (903) 245-9573.
Noon and Nite Alcoholics Anonymous, 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily, 704 Glencrest Lane, Longview. Information: (903) 452-2294.
Narcotics Anonymous-Living Recovery, 12:15 and 8 p.m. daily, 3713 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.
VFW Post 4002, Dinner: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., karaoke: Terry Myers, 8 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: (903) 753-2413.
Celebrate Recovery Step Study-Longview, meeting, 6 p.m.; dinner, 5 p.m. Wednesday, Mobberly Baptist Church, 625 E. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 663-3100 or (903) 235-0097.
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m. Wednesday, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Newcomer’s meeting. Information: (903) 236-9101.
Longview-Greggton Al-Anon, 8 p.m. Wednesday, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 236-9101.
THURSDAY
Harrison County Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to noon Thursday, Telegraph Park, 100 N. Washington Ave., Marshall. Fresh items from local vendors. Information: (903) 702-7777.
Green Street Recreation Center, line dancing, 8:30 to 11 a.m.; games, 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday, 814 S. Green St., Longview. Membership required. Information: Keith Bibb, (903) 237-1279.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, No. 414, weigh-in, 10 a.m.; meeting, 10:30 a.m. Thursday, First Christian Church, 720 N. Sixth St., Longview. Information: (903) 295-3339.
Alcoholics Anonymous, noon and 6:30 p.m. daily, yellow house at Seventh and Olive streets, behind St. Anthony Catholic Church. Hotline: (800) 979-4191.
Longview Duplicate Bridge Club, ACBL sanctioned, noon Thursday, 1409 N.W. Loop 281, Suite D, Longview. Information: M. Graham, (903) 918-8642; S. Shelton, (903) 245-9573.
Longview Ambucs, noon Thursday, Winterfield United Methodist Church, 2616 Tryon Road, Longview. Information: (903) 235-9219.
Longview Lions Club, noon Thursday, Lizzy’s Diner, 2900 Tuttle Blvd., Longview. Information: S. Baggett, (903) 291-5225.
Yoga, led by Carolyn Short, noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Longview Museum of Fine Arts Premier II Gallery, 215 E. Tyler St., downtown. Members: free; nonmembers: $5.
Noon and Nite Alcoholics Anonymous, 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily; women’s only meeting, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, 704 Glencrest Lane, Longview. Information: (903) 452-2294.
Narcotics Anonymous-Living Recovery, 12:15 and 8 p.m. daily, 3713 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.
Mah Jongg, 1 p.m. Thursday, Trinity United Methodist Church, 3470 Gilmer Road, Longview. Play or learn to play. Information: (903) 297-4543, leave a message.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, No. 996, weigh-in, 5:30 p.m.; meeting, 6 p.m. Thursday, Greggton United Methodist Church, 1101 Pine Tree Road, Longview. Information: (903) 297-3220.
Grief Support, 6 p.m. Thursday, Trinity United Methodist Church, 3470 Gilmer Road, Longview. Information: (903) 297-4543, leave a message.
Mending Fences, 6 p.m. Thursday, 1361 FM 450 S, Hallsville. 12-step recovery. Information: (903) 452-7155.
Knights of Pythias, Lodge 26, dinner, 6 p.m.; meeting, 7 p.m. Thursday, KP Hall, 206 N. Center St., Longview.
Family Game Night, 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St., Longview. Classic games such as Monopoly, Twister, Life, Uno, puzzles. Games provided. Information: (903) 237-1345.
Bible-Based Recovery, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, First Lutheran Church, 3901 Bill Owens Parkway, Longview. Information: (903) 295-7423.
Longview Evening Toastmasters, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Community Connections Building, 501 Pine Tree Road, Conference Room A, Longview. Information: (903) 753-9099.
Republican Club of Gregg County, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jalapeno Tree, 508 N. Eastman Road, Longview. Program: Understanding Democratic Socialism — The Good, the Bad & the Otopian. Information: (903) 297-1908.
Gen. John Gregg, Camp No. 958, Sons of Confederate Veterans, meeting 7 p.m. Thursday, Jason’s Deli, 103 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: samandchristy@etex.net .
Lake Country Harmony, Sweet Adelines International Chorus chapter rehearsal, 7 p.m. Thursday, Gilmer High School, 850 Buffalo St., Gilmer. Information: (903) 576-4926.
Narcotics Anonymous-New Attitudes, 7 p.m. Thursday, Newgate Mission, 207 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.
Alateen, 8 p.m. Thursday, Pine Tree Church of Christ, 3221 Dundee Road, Longview. Information: (903) 237-8342.
Al-Anon Spring Hill Family Group, 8 p.m. Thursday, Pine Tree Church of Christ, 3221 Dundee Road, Longview. Information: texas-al-anon-org .
FRIDAY
Green Street Recreation Center, exercise, 9:15 a.m.; games, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 814 S. Green St., Longview. Membership required. Information: Keith Bibb, (903) 237-1279.
Grief support group, 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, First Christian Church, 720 N. Sixth St., Longview. Moderator: the Rev. Richard Emerson.
Longview Greggton Rotary Club, noon Friday, Hilton Garden Inn, 905 E. Hawkins Parkway, Longview.
Alcoholics Anonymous, noon and 6:30 p.m. daily, yellow house at Seventh and Olive streets, behind St. Anthony Catholic Church. Hotline: (800) 979-4191.
Noon and Nite Alcoholics Anonymous, 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily, 704 Glencrest Lane, Longview. Information: (903) 452-2294.
Narcotics Anonymous-Living Recovery, 12:15 p.m., 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. Friday, 3713 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.
VFW Post 4002, dinner, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., karaoke, 8 p.m. to midnight Friday, 401 Ambassador Road, Longview. Information: (903) 753-2413.
VFW Post 1183, dinner, 6 to 9 p.m., karaoke/dancing, 8 p.m. to midnight Friday, 6001 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 297-3652.
Biblical 12-Step Recovery Program, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Calvary Tabernacle Church, 301 E. Hawkins Parkway, Longview. Information: (903) 663-3006.
Enough is Enough Addiction Meeting, 7 p.m. Friday, presented by Life After Meth Ministries, hosted by Revive Church, 3500 McCann Road, Longview. Information: Ken Burns, (903) 738-5382; Kevin Moree, (903) 638-5318.
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., 11 p.m. Friday, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 236-9101.
SATURDAY
Gilmer Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, just north of First National Bank, 1110 Hwy 271, Gilmer. Fresh items from local vendors. Information: (903) 841-0092.
Harrison County Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Telegraph Park, 100 N. Washington Ave., Marshall. Fresh items from local vendors. Information: (903) 702-7777.
Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, High and Cotton streets, Longview. Fresh items from local vendors. Information: (903) 746-2708.
Country Patches Quilting Guild, fellowship 9:30 a.m., meeting 10 a.m. Saturday, St. Mary’s Catholic Church Parish Hall, 2108 Ridgewood Drive, Longview. Program: Jerriann Massey presents “Picture Window Reverse Appliqué”. Information: countrypatches.org .
Legos at the Library, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St., Longview. Information: (903) 237-1350.
Furr Ever Pets adoption event, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, small dogs at Wet Pets N Critters, 103 W. Loop 281, Suite 300, Longview. Information: info@FurrEverPetsRescue.org .
Partnership for Pets of East Texas adoption event, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, dogs and cats at Petco, 405 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: info@pfpEastTexas.org .
Regard4Life Animal Rescue adoption event, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, dogs and cats at PetSmart, 3096 N. Eastman Road, Longview. Information: Regard4Life.info@gmail.com .
Alcoholics Anonymous, noon and 6:30 p.m. daily, yellow house at Seventh and Olive streets, behind St. Anthony Catholic Church. Hotline: (800) 979-4191.
Noon and Nite Alcoholics Anonymous, 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily, 704 Glencrest Lane, Longview. Information: (903) 452-2294.
Narcotics Anonymous-Living Recovery, 12:15 and 8 p.m. daily, 3713 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.
VFW Post 1183, karaoke and dancing, 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, 6001 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 297-3652.
VFW Post 4002, karaoke, 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: (903) 753-2413.
SUNDAY
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 10 a.m. Sunday, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 236-9101.
Alcoholics Anonymous, noon and 6:30 p.m. daily, yellow house at Seventh and Olive streets, behind St. Anthony Catholic Church. Hotline: (800) 979-4191.
Noon and Nite Alcoholics Anonymous, 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily, 704 Glencrest Lane, Longview. Information: (903) 452-2294.
Narcotics Anonymous-Living Recovery, 12:15 and 8 p.m. daily, 3713 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.
VFW Post 4002, Dinner, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., karaoke, 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: (903) 753-2413.
LOCAL BIRTHDAYS
Latriece Cole, Baylie Colston, Rob Foster, Reaburn King, Christy Lancaster, Summer Martin, Butch Schattel
LOCAL ANNIVERSARIES
Vickie and Juan Escalona