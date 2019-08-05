TODAY
Piney Woods Quilters, 9:15 a.m. today, Trinity Outreach Center, 600 Eighth St. at Olive Street, Longview. Information: Carolyn, (903) 234-8877.
Green Street Recreation Center, chair yoga, 9:30 a.m.; line dancing, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, 814 S. Green St., Longview. Membership required. Information: Keith Bibb, (903) 237-1279.
Longview Duplicate Bridge Club, ACBL sanctioned, noon today, 1409 N.W. Loop 281, Suite D, Longview. Games open. Information: M. Graham, (903) 918-8642; S. Shelton, (903) 245-9573.
Marshall Metro Rotary, noon today, Trinity Episcopal Church, All Saints Hall, 106 N. Grove, Marshall.
Alcoholics Anonymous, noon and 6:30 p.m. daily, yellow house at Seventh and Olive streets, behind St. Anthony Catholic Church. Hotline: (800) 979-4191.
Noon and Nite Alcoholics Anonymous, 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily, 704 Glencrest Lane, Longview. Information: (903) 452-2294.
Narcotics Anonymous-Living Recovery, 12:15 and 8 p.m. daily, 3713 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.
Celebrate Recovery Step Study-Longview, dinner 5 p.m.; meeting 6 p.m., today, Mobberly Baptist Church, 625 E. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 663-3100 or (903) 235-0097.
Nar-Anon, 6:30 p.m. today, 2301 Alpine Road (building behind Unitarian Church), Longview. Support for friends and family of addicts. Information: (903) 736-8431.
Narcotics Anonymous-New Attitudes, 7 p.m. today, Newgate Mission, 207 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m. today, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 236-9101.
Longview-Greggton Al-Anon, 8 p.m. today, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 236-9101.
TUESDAY
Harrison County Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Telegraph Park, 100 N. Washington Ave., Marshall. Fresh items from local vendors. Information: (903) 702-7777.
Green Street Recreation Center, exercise, 9:15 a.m.; 42 dominoes, chickenfoot, 10 a.m.; scale scanners, 11 a.m.; bridge club, 1 p.m. Tuesday, 814 S. Green St., Longview. Membership required. Information: Keith Bibb, (903) 237-1279.
Unforgettable Tuesdays Day Club, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday. Social club for people diagnosed with dementia. Preregistration required. Call Nancy Duke, (903) 295-8806.
Alcoholics Anonymous, noon and 6:30 p.m. daily, yellow house at Seventh and Olive streets, behind St. Anthony Catholic Church. Hotline: (800) 979-4191.
Longview Rotary Club, noon Tuesday, Pinecrest Country Club, 214 Club Drive, Longview. Information: rotarylongview.org .
Longview Toastmasters, Toastmasters International, noon Tuesday, 600 N. Eighth St., Longview. Information: Doug Jackson (903) 452-2741.
Yoga, led by Carolyn Short, noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Longview Museum of Fine Arts Premier II Gallery, 215 E. Tyler St., downtown. Members: free; nonmembers: $5.
Noon and Nite Alcoholics Anonymous, 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily, 704 Glencrest Lane, Longview. Information: (903) 452-2294.
Narcotics Anonymous-Living Recovery, 12:15 and 8 p.m. daily, 3713 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.
Al-Anon Clean Air Study Group, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, St. Mary’s Rosary Room, 2108 Ridgewood, Longview. Information: texas-al-anon-org .
Marine Corps League Detachment 959, doors open 5:30 p.m.; meeting 7 p.m. Tuesday, 1512 Alpine Road, Longview.
Civil Air Patrol, Gregg County Composite Squadron, 6 p.m. Tuesday, LeTourneau University Abbott Center, East Texas Regional Airport, Longview. Information: David Applewhite, (903) 522-2071.
Food pantry, 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, McCary’s Chapel United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 5758 Old Highway 135 N., Liberty City. Open to residents of Sabine ISD. Proof of residency required. Information: (903) 984-5622.
Recovery Bible Study, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, First United Methodist Church Parlor, 400 N. Fredonia St., Whaley Street entrance, downtown Longview. 12-step recovery program. Information: (903) 753-4463.
Gregg County Genealogy Society, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Longview Public Library, W. 222 Cotton St., Longview. Program: Mike Wedemeyer will speak about his father, nationally-renowned artist Henry Wedemeyer. Information: (903) 240-3473.
Narcotics Anonymous-New Attitudes, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Newgate Mission, 207 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.
Serenity Support Group, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Gladewater Counseling Center, 302 N. Tenery, Gladewater. Information: Teresa, (903) 738-4694. 12-step Christian support group.
WEDNESDAY
Green Street Recreation Center, tai chi, 9:30 a.m.; crochet, 10 a.m.; chair volleyball, 12:30 p.m.; bingo, 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, 814 S. Green St., Longview. Membership required. Information: Keith Bibb, (903) 237-1279.
Al-Anon Clean Air Noon AFG, noon Wednesday, 600 N. Eighth St., Longview. Information: texas-al-anon-org .
Alcoholics Anonymous, noon and 6:30 p.m. daily, yellow house at Seventh and Olive streets, behind St. Anthony Catholic Church. Hotline: (800) 979-4191.
Kilgore Rotary Club, noon Wednesday, Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 713 Florey St., Kilgore.
Longview Duplicate Bridge Club, ACBL sanctioned, noon Wednesday, 1409 N.W. Loop 281, Suite D, Longview. Games open. Information: M. Graham, (903) 918-8642; S. Shelton, (903) 245-9573.
Noon and Nite Alcoholics Anonymous, 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily, 704 Glencrest Lane, Longview. Information: (903) 452-2294.
Narcotics Anonymous-Living Recovery, 12:15 and 8 p.m. daily, 3713 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.
VFW Post 4002, Dinner: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., karaoke: Terry Myers, 8 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: (903) 753-2413.
Celebrate Recovery Step Study-Longview, meeting, 6 p.m.; dinner, 5 p.m. Wednesday, Mobberly Baptist Church, 625 E. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 663-3100 or (903) 235-0097.
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m. Wednesday, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Newcomer’s meeting. Information: (903) 236-9101.
Longview-Greggton Al-Anon, 8 p.m. Wednesday, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 236-9101.
THURSDAY
Harrison County Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to noon Thursday, Telegraph Park, 100 N. Washington Ave., Marshall. Fresh items from local vendors. Information: (903) 702-7777.
Green Street Recreation Center, line dancing, 8:30 to 11 a.m.; games, 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday, 814 S. Green St., Longview. Membership required. Information: Keith Bibb, (903) 237-1279.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, No. 414, weigh-in, 10 a.m.; meeting, 10:30 a.m. Thursday, First Christian Church, 720 N. Sixth St., Longview. Information: (903) 295-3339.
Pioneer Fellowship, 11 a.m. Thursday, First United Methodist Church Faith Center, Green and Whaley streets, downtown Longview; lunch $5. Program: “These Kids Have Talent!” Riley Cox on piano; Keaton Bradbury on guitar. Information/lunch reservation (903) 753-4463.
Alcoholics Anonymous, noon and 6:30 p.m. daily, yellow house at Seventh and Olive streets, behind St. Anthony Catholic Church. Hotline: (800) 979-4191.
Longview Duplicate Bridge Club, ACBL sanctioned, noon Thursday, 1409 N.W. Loop 281, Suite D, Longview. Information: M. Graham, (903) 918-8642; S. Shelton, (903) 245-9573.
Longview Ambucs, noon Thursday, Winterfield United Methodist Church, 2616 Tryon Road, Longview. Information: (903) 235-9219.
Longview Lions Club, noon Thursday, Lizzy’s Diner, 2900 Tuttle Blvd., Longview. Information: S. Baggett, (903) 291-5225.
Yoga, led by Carolyn Short, noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Longview Museum of Fine Arts Premier II Gallery, 215 E. Tyler St., downtown. Members: free; nonmembers: $5.
Noon and Nite Alcoholics Anonymous, 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily; women’s only meeting, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, 704 Glencrest Lane, Longview. Information: (903) 452-2294.
Narcotics Anonymous-Living Recovery, 12:15 and 8 p.m. daily, 3713 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.
Mah Jongg, 1 p.m. Thursday, Trinity United Methodist Church, 3470 Gilmer Road, Longview. Play or learn to play. Information: (903) 297-4543, leave a message.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, No. 996, weigh-in, 5:30 p.m.; meeting, 6 p.m. Thursday, Greggton United Methodist Church, 1101 Pine Tree Road, Longview. Information: (903) 297-3220.
Longview Alzheimer’s Caregiver’s Evening Support Group, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Arabella Assisted Living and Memory Care, 1155 E. Hawkins Parkway, Longview. Information: Sandi Brenton, (903) 636-4979.
Grief Support, 6 p.m. Thursday, Trinity United Methodist Church, 3470 Gilmer Road, Longview. Information: (903) 297-4543, leave a message.
Mending Fences, 6 p.m. Thursday, 1361 FM 450 S, Hallsville. 12-step recovery. Information: (903) 452-7155.
Descendants of Confederate Veterans, dinner 6 p.m.; meeting, 7 p.m. Thursday, Cotton Patch Café, 1228 McCann Road, Longview. Information: dcvtx.org or (903) 987-2788.
Knights of Pythias, Lodge 26, dinner, 6 p.m.; meeting, 7 p.m. Thursday, KP Hall, 206 N. Center St., Longview.
Family Game Night, 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St., Longview. Classic games such as Monopoly, Twister, Life, Uno, puzzles. Games provided. Information: (903) 237-1345.
Bible-Based Recovery, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, First Lutheran Church, 3901 Bill Owens Parkway, Longview. Information: (903) 295-7423.
Longview Evening Toastmasters, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Community Connections Building, 501 Pine Tree Road, Conference Room A, Longview. Information: (903) 753-9099.
Lake Country Harmony, Sweet Adelines International Chorus chapter rehearsal, 7 p.m. Thursday, Gilmer High School, 850 Buffalo St., Gilmer. Information: (903) 576-4926.
Narcotics Anonymous-New Attitudes, 7 p.m. Thursday, Newgate Mission, 207 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.
Vietnam Veterans Chapter 987, 7 p.m. Thursday, Catfish Village, 2005 Toler Road, Longview. Information: Ricky Homer, (903) 663-3183.
Alateen, 8 p.m. Thursday, Pine Tree Church of Christ, 3221 Dundee Road, Longview. Information: (903) 237-8342.
Al-Anon Spring Hill Family Group, 8 p.m. Thursday, Pine Tree Church of Christ, 3221 Dundee Road, Longview. Information: texas-al-anon-org .
FRIDAY
Green Street Recreation Center, exercise, 9:15 a.m.; games, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 814 S. Green St., Longview. Membership required. Information: Keith Bibb, (903) 237-1279.
Grief support group, 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, First Christian Church, 720 N. Sixth St., Longview. Moderator: the Rev. Richard Emerson.
Longview Greggton Rotary Club, noon Friday, Hilton Garden Inn, 905 E. Hawkins Parkway, Longview.
Alcoholics Anonymous, noon and 6:30 p.m. daily, yellow house at Seventh and Olive streets, behind St. Anthony Catholic Church. Hotline: (800) 979-4191.
Noon and Nite Alcoholics Anonymous, 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily, 704 Glencrest Lane, Longview. Information: (903) 452-2294.
Narcotics Anonymous-Living Recovery, 12:15 p.m., 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. Friday, 3713 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.
VFW Post 4002, dinner, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., karaoke, 8 p.m. to midnight Friday, 401 Ambassador Road, Longview. Information: (903) 753-2413.
VFW Post 1183, dinner, 6 to 9 p.m., karaoke/dancing, 8 p.m. to midnight Friday, 6001 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 297-3652.
Biblical 12-Step Recovery Program, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Calvary Tabernacle Church, 301 E. Hawkins Parkway, Longview. Information: (903) 663-3006.
Enough is Enough Addiction Meeting, 7 p.m. Friday, Life After Meth Ministries hosted by Revive Church, 3500 McCann Road, Longview. Information: Ken Burns, (903) 738-5382; Kevin Moree, (903) 638-5318.
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., 11 p.m. Friday, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 236-9101.
SATURDAY
Gilmer Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, just north of First National Bank, 1110 Hwy 271, Gilmer. Fresh items from local vendors. Information: (903) 841-0092.
Harrison County Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Telegraph Park, 100 N. Washington Ave., Marshall. Fresh items from local vendors. Information: (903) 702-7777.
Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, High and Cotton streets, Longview. Fresh items from local vendors. Information: (903) 746-2708.
East Texas Genealogical Society Annual Fall Seminar, workshop registration 8:30 to 9 a.m.; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Tyler Public Library’s Taylor Auditorium, 201 S. College Ave., Tyler. Cost: $20 per workshop. Information: etgs.org .
Winterfield Cemetery Association, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Winterfield Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 2616 Tryon Road, Longview. Association meeting. Information: (903) 235-1076.
Legos at the Library, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St., Longview. Information: (903) 237-1350.
Furr Ever Pets adoption event, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, small dogs at Wet Pets N Critters, 103 W. Loop 281, Suite 300, Longview. Information: info@FurrEverPetsRescue.org .
East Texas Multiple Myeloma Support Group, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, The Gardens of Gladewater, 108 Lee St., Gladewater. Pot luck lunch will be served. Information: (903) 431-6291.
Partnership for Pets of East Texas adoption event, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, dogs and cats at Petco, 405 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: info@pfpEastTexas.org .
Regard4Life Animal Rescue adoption event, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, dogs and cats at PetSmart, 3096 N. Eastman Road, Longview. Information: Regard4Life.info@gmail.com .
Alcoholics Anonymous, noon and 6:30 p.m. daily, yellow house at Seventh and Olive streets, behind St. Anthony Catholic Church. Hotline: (800) 979-4191.
Noon and Nite Alcoholics Anonymous, 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily, 704 Glencrest Lane, Longview. Information: (903) 452-2294.
Narcotics Anonymous-Living Recovery, 12:15 and 8 p.m. daily, 3713 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.
VFW Post 1183, karaoke and dancing, 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, 6001 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 297-3652.
VFW Post 4002, karaoke, 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: (903) 753-2413.
SUNDAY
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 10 a.m. Sunday, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 236-9101.
Alcoholics Anonymous, noon and 6:30 p.m. daily, yellow house at Seventh and Olive streets, behind St. Anthony Catholic Church. Hotline: (800) 979-4191.
Noon and Nite Alcoholics Anonymous, 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily, 704 Glencrest Lane, Longview. Information: (903) 452-2294.
Narcotics Anonymous-Living Recovery, 12:15 and 8 p.m. daily, 3713 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.
VFW Post 4002, Dinner, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., karaoke, 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: (903) 753-2413.
LOCAL BIRTHDAYS
Luke Bryant, Gaylon Butler, Mary Beth Godrey, Jade Hart, Joy Mauldin, Joe Randolph, Brady Scoggin, Kayla Thomas, Lauren Zimmermann