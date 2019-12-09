TODAY
Green Street Recreation Center, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, 814 S. Green St., Longview. Membership required. Information: (903) 237-1279.
Piney Woods Quilters, 9:15 a.m. today, Trinity Outreach Center, 600 Eighth St. at Olive Street, Longview. Information: (903) 234-8877.
Longview Duplicate Bridge Club, ACBL sanctioned, noon today, 1409 N.W. Loop 281, Suite D, Longview. Games open. Information: (903) 918-8642 or (903) 245-9573.
Alcoholics Anonymous Clean Air Group, noon and 6:30 p.m. today, 210 S. Green St., Longview. Hotline: (800) 979-4191.
Noon and Nite Alcoholics Anonymous, 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily, 704 Glencrest Lane, Longview. Information: (903) 452-2294.
Narcotics Anonymous-Living Recovery, 12:15 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. today, 701 Wain Drive, Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.
Celebrate Recovery Step Study-Longview, dinner 5 p.m.; meeting 6 p.m., today, Mobberly Baptist Church, 625 E. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 663-3100 or (903) 235-0097.
Compassionate Friends, 6:30 p.m. today; First United Methodist Church, 400 N. Fredonia St., second floor, Longview. Support for parents who have experienced the death of a child. Information: (903) 806-8927.
Griefshare Grief Support Group, 6:30 p.m., Mobberly Baptist Church, 625 E. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 261-4199.
Nar-Anon, 6:30 p.m. today, 2301 Alpine Road (building behind Unitarian Church), Longview. Support for friends and family of addicts. Information: (903) 736-8431.
Narcotics Anonymous-New Attitudes, 7 p.m. today, Newgate Mission, 207 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.
Longview Kennel Club, 7:30 p.m. today; Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1300 Judson Road, Longview. Annual Christmas party. Information: (903) 845-3019.
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m. today, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 236-9101.
Longview-Greggton Al-Anon, 8 p.m. today, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 236-9101.
TUESDAY
Green Street Recreation Center, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, 814 S. Green St., Longview. Membership required. Information: (903) 237-1279.
Unforgettable Tuesdays Day Club, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday. Social club for people diagnosed with dementia. Preregistration required. Information: (903) 295-8806.
Alcoholics Anonymous Clean Air Group, noon and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, 210 S. Green St., Longview. Hotline: (800) 979-4191.
Longview Rotary Club, noon Tuesday, Pinecrest Country Club, 214 Club Drive, Longview. Information: rotarylongview.org .
Longview Toastmasters, Toastmasters International, noon Tuesday, 600 N. Eighth St., Longview. Information: (903) 452-2741.
Yoga, led by Carolyn Short, noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Longview Museum of Fine Arts Premier II Gallery, 215 E. Tyler St., downtown. Members: free; nonmembers: $5.
Noon and Nite Alcoholics Anonymous, 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily, 704 Glencrest Lane, Longview. Information: (903) 452-2294.
Narcotics Anonymous-Living Recovery, 12:15 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday, 701 Wain Drive, Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.
Tutoring Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St., Longview. Information: (903) 237-1345.
Al-Anon Clean Air Study Group, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, St. Mary’s Rosary Room, 2108 Ridgewood, Longview. Information: texas-al-anon-org .
Civil Air Patrol, Gregg County Composite Squadron, 6 p.m. Tuesday, LeTourneau University Abbott Center, East Texas Regional Airport, Longview. Information: (903) 522-2071.
Food pantry, 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, McCary’s Chapel United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 5758 Old Highway 135 N., Liberty City. Open to residents of Sabine ISD. Proof of residency required. Information: (903) 984-5622.
Bible-Based Recovery, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, First Lutheran Church, 3901 Bill Owens Parkway, Longview. Information: (903) 295-7423.
Recovery Bible Study, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, First United Methodist Church Parlor, 400 N. Fredonia St., Whaley Street entrance, downtown Longview. 12-step recovery program. Information: (903) 753-4463.
Narcotics Anonymous-New Attitudes, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Newgate Mission, 207 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.
Serenity Support Group, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Gladewater Counseling Center, 302 N. Tenery, Gladewater. 12-step Christian support group. Information: (903) 738-4694.
WEDNESDAY
Border LoWs, local chapter of Loners on Wheels, monthly campout, Wednesday through Sunday, Texarkana RV Park, 5000 U.S. Hwy 59, Texarkana. Traveling organization open to all adult singles, RV preferred. Information: (903) 678-3714 or (870) 648-7118.
Green Street Recreation Center, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, 814 S. Green St., Longview. Membership required. Information: (903) 237-1279.
Al-Anon Clean Air Noon AFG, noon Wednesday, 600 N. Eighth St., Longview. Information: texas-al-anon-org .
Alcoholics Anonymous Clean Air Group, noon and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, 210 S. Green St., Longview. Hotline: (800) 979-4191.
Gregg Master Gardeners, noon Wednesday, Texas A&M Agrilife-Gregg County Extension Auditorium, 405 E. Marshall Ave. (park in back), Longview. Information: (903) 236-8429.
Kilgore Rotary Club, noon Wednesday, Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 713 Florey St., Kilgore.
Longview Duplicate Bridge Club, ACBL sanctioned, noon Wednesday, 1409 N.W. Loop 281, Suite D, Longview. Information: (903) 918-8642 or (903) 245-9573.
Noon and Nite Alcoholics Anonymous, 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily, 704 Glencrest Lane, Longview. Information: (903) 452-2294.
Narcotics Anonymous-Living Recovery, 12:15 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday, 701 Wain Drive, Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.
VFW Post 4002, dinner, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., karaoke, 8 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: (903) 753-2413.
Celebrate Recovery Step Study-Longview, meeting, 6 p.m.; dinner, 5 p.m. Wednesday, Mobberly Baptist Church, 625 E. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 663-3100 or (903) 235-0097.
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m. Wednesday, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Newcomer’s meeting. Information: (903) 236-9101.
Longview-Greggton Al-Anon, 8 p.m. Wednesday, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 236-9101.
THURSDAY
Green Street Recreation Center, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, 814 S. Green St., Longview. Membership required. Information: (903) 237-1279.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, No. 414, weigh-in, 10 a.m.; meeting, 10:30 a.m. Thursday, First Christian Church, 720 N. Sixth St., Longview. Information: (903) 295-3339.
Pioneer Fellowship, 11 a.m. Thursday, First United Methodist Church Faith Center, Green and Whaley streets, downtown Longview. Program: School for Little Children Choir, directed by Claire Bates, solo by Kristi Koonce; Christmas lunch $5. Information/lunch reservation: (903) 753-4463.
Alcoholics Anonymous Clean Air Group, noon and 6:30 p.m. Thursday, 210 S. Green St., Longview. Hotline: (800) 979-4191.
Longview Duplicate Bridge Club, ACBL sanctioned, noon Thursday, 1409 N.W. Loop 281, Suite D, Longview. Information: (903) 918-8642 or (903) 245-9573.
Longview Ambucs, noon Thursday, Winterfield United Methodist Church, 2616 Tryon Road, Longview. Information: (903) 235-9219.
Longview Lions Club, noon Thursday, Lizzy’s Diner, 2900 Tuttle Blvd., Longview. Information: (903) 291-5225.
Marshall Rotary Club, noon Thursday, Panola-Harrison Electric Coop, 410 E. Houston St., Marshall.
Understanding Your Grief Support Group, noon Thursday, 2904 N. Fourth St., Longview. Bring sack lunch. Information: (903) 261-4199.
Yoga, led by Carolyn Short, noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Longview Museum of Fine Arts Premier II Gallery, 215 E. Tyler St., downtown. Members: free; nonmembers: $5.
Noon and Nite Alcoholics Anonymous, 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily; women’s only meeting, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, 704 Glencrest Lane, Longview. Information: (903) 452-2294.
Narcotics Anonymous-Living Recovery, 12:15 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday, 701 Wain Drive, Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.
Longview Alzheimer’s Caregiver’s Evening Support Group, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Arabella Assisted Living and Memory Care, 1155 E. Hawkins Parkway, Longview. Information: (903) 636-4979.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, No. 996, weigh-in, 5:30 p.m.; meeting, 6 p.m. Thursday, Greggton United Methodist Church, 1101 Pine Tree Road, Longview. Information: (903) 297-3220.
Mending Fences Recovery, dinner, 6 p.m.; meeting, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Trails End Cowboy Church Harrison County, 1361 FM 450 S, Hallsville. 12-step recovery. Information: (903) 452-7155.
Knights of Pythias, Lodge 26, dinner, 6 p.m.; meeting, 7 p.m. Thursday, KP Hall, 206 N. Center St., Longview.
Family Game Night, 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St., Longview. Games provided. Information: (903) 237-1345.
Longview Evening Toastmasters, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Community Connections Building, 501 Pine Tree Road, Conference Room A, Longview. Information: (903) 753-9099.
Lake Country Harmony, Sweet Adelines International Chorus chapter rehearsal, 7 p.m. Thursday, Gilmer High School, 850 Buffalo St., Gilmer. Information: (903) 576-4926.
Narcotics Anonymous-New Attitudes, 7 p.m. Thursday, Newgate Mission, 207 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.
Vietnam Veterans Chapter 987, 7 p.m. Thursday, Catfish Village, 2005 Toler Road, Longview. Information: (903) 663-3183.
Alateen, 8 p.m. Thursday, Pine Tree Church of Christ, 3221 Dundee Road, Longview. Information: (903) 237-8342.
Al-Anon Spring Hill Family Group, 8 p.m. Thursday, Pine Tree Church of Christ, 3221 Dundee Road, Longview. Information: texas-al-anon-org .
FRIDAY
Green Street Recreation Center, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 814 S. Green St., Longview. Membership required. Information: (903) 237-1279.
Grief support group, 10 a.m. Friday, First Christian Church, 720 N. Sixth St., Longview. Moderator: Rev. Richard Emerson.
Alcoholics Anonymous Clean Air Group, noon and 6:30 p.m. Friday, 210 S. Green St., Longview. Hotline: (800) 979-4191.
Noon and Nite Alcoholics Anonymous, 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily, 704 Glencrest Lane, Longview. Information: (903) 452-2294.
Narcotics Anonymous-Living Recovery, 12:15 p.m., 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday, 701 Wain Drive, Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.
VFW Post 4002, dinner, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., karaoke, 8 p.m. to midnight Friday, 401 Ambassador Road, Longview. Information: (903) 753-2413.
VFW Post 1183, dinner, 6 to 9 p.m., karaoke/dancing, 8 p.m. to midnight Friday, 6001 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 297-3652.
Biblical 12-Step Recovery Program, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Calvary Tabernacle Church, 301 E. Hawkins Parkway, Longview. Information: (903) 663-3006.
Enough is Enough Addiction Meeting, 7 p.m. Friday, Revive Church, 3500 McCann Road, Longview. Information: (903) 738-5382 or (903) 638-5318.
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., 11 p.m. Friday, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 236-9101.
SATURDAY
Wreaths Across America, 10 a.m. Saturday, Rosewood Park Cemetery, 1884 FM 1844, Longview. Gregg County Community Emergency Response Team wreath laying ceremony. Information: (903) 63-1267.
Legos at the Library, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St., Longview. Information: (903) 237-1350.
Furr Ever Pets adoption event, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, small dogs at Wet Pets N Critters, 103 W. Loop 281, Suite 300, Longview. Information: info@FurrEverPetsRescue.org .
Alcoholics Anonymous Clean Air Group, 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, 210 S. Green St., Longview. Hotline: (800) 979-4191.
Partnership for Pets of East Texas adoption event, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, dogs and cats at Petco, 405 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: info@pfpEastTexas.org .
Regard4Life Animal Rescue adoption event, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, dogs and cats at PetSmart, 3096 N. Eastman Road, Longview. Information: Regard4Life.info@gmail.com .
Noon and Nite Alcoholics Anonymous, 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily, 704 Glencrest Lane, Longview. Information: (903) 452-2294.
Narcotics Anonymous-Living Recovery, 12:15 p.m., 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday, 701 Wain Drive, Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.
VFW Post 1183, karaoke and dancing, 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, 6001 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 297-3652.
VFW Post 4002, karaoke, 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: (903) 753-2413.
SUNDAY
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 10 a.m. Sunday, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 236-9101.
Noon and Nite Alcoholics Anonymous, 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily, 704 Glencrest Lane, Longview. Information: (903) 452-2294.
Narcotics Anonymous-Living Recovery, 12:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday, 701 Wain Drive, Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.
VFW Post 4002, dinner, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., karaoke, 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: (903) 753-2413.
Alcoholics Anonymous Clean Air Group, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, 210 S. Green St., Longview. Hotline: (800) 979-4191.
