TODAY
Green Street Recreation Center, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, 814 S. Green St., Longview. Membership required. Information: (903) 237-1279.
Piney Woods Quilters, 9:15 a.m. today, Trinity Outreach Center, 600 Eighth St. at Olive Street, Longview. Information: (903) 234-8877.
Longview Duplicate Bridge Club, ACBL sanctioned, noon today, 1409 N.W. Loop 281, Suite D, Longview. Games open. Information: (903) 918-8642 or (903) 245-9573.
Alcoholics Anonymous Clean Air Group, noon and 6:30 p.m. today, 210 S. Green St., Longview. Hotline: (800) 979-4191.
Noon and Nite Alcoholics Anonymous, 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily, 704 Glencrest Lane, Longview. Information: (903) 452-2294.
Narcotics Anonymous-Living Recovery, 12:15 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. today, 701 Wain Drive, Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.
Celebrate Recovery Step Study-Longview, dinner 5 p.m.; meeting 6 p.m., today, Mobberly Baptist Church, 625 E. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 663-3100 or (903) 235-0097.
Griefshare Grief Support Group, 6:30 p.m., Mobberly Baptist Church, 625 E. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 261-4199.
Nar-Anon, 6:30 p.m. today, 2301 Alpine Road (building behind Unitarian Church), Longview. Support for friends and family of addicts. Information: (903) 736-8431.
Narcotics Anonymous-New Attitudes, 7 p.m. today, Newgate Mission, 207 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m. today, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 236-9101.
Longview-Greggton Al-Anon, 8 p.m. today, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 236-9101.
TUESDAY
Green Street Recreation Center, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, 814 S. Green St., Longview. Membership required. Information: (903) 237-1279.
Unforgettable Tuesdays Day Club, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday. Social club for people diagnosed with dementia. Preregistration required. Information: (903) 295-8806.
Texas Retired Teachers Association, Longview/Gregg County Unit, luncheon 11 a.m., meeting 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Luby’s Cafeteria, 2802 Tuttle Blvd., Longview. Program: Larry Courington, Board of Directors with The Gregg County Historical Museum, will discuss Longview’s Sesquicentennial. Open to all who have worked in public schools. Information: (430) 201-4763.
Alcoholics Anonymous Clean Air Group, noon and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, 210 S. Green St., Longview. Hotline: (800) 979-4191.
Longview Alzheimer’s Support Group, noon Tuesday, Hawkins Creek Assisted Living Center, 311 E. Hawkins Parkway, Longview. Caregivers and patients are encouraged to attend. Information: (903) 636-4979.
Longview Rotary Club, noon Tuesday, Pinecrest Country Club, 214 Club Drive, Longview. Information: rotarylongview.org .
Longview Toastmasters, Toastmasters International, noon Tuesday, 600 N. Eighth St., Longview. Information: (903) 452-2741.
Yoga, led by Carolyn Short, noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Longview Museum of Fine Arts Premier II Gallery, 215 E. Tyler St., downtown. Members: free; nonmembers: $5.
Noon and Nite Alcoholics Anonymous, 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily, 704 Glencrest Lane, Longview. Information: (903) 452-2294.
Narcotics Anonymous-Living Recovery, 12:15 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday, 701 Wain Drive, Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.
Tutoring Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St., Longview. Information: (903) 237-1345
Al-Anon Clean Air Study Group, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, St. Mary’s Rosary Room, 2108 Ridgewood, Longview. Information: texas-al-anon-org .
Civil Air Patrol, Gregg County Composite Squadron, 6 p.m. Tuesday, LeTourneau University Abbott Center, East Texas Regional Airport, Longview. Information: (903) 522-2071.
Food pantry, 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, McCary’s Chapel United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 5758 Old Highway 135 N., Liberty City. Open to residents of Sabine ISD. Proof of residency required. Information: (903) 984-5622.
Longview Lions Club, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Community Connections, Conference Room B, 501 Pine Tree Road, Longview. Information: (903) 291-5225.
Bible-Based Recovery, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, First Lutheran Church, 3901 Bill Owens Parkway, Longview. Information: (903) 295-7423.
Recovery Bible Study, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, First United Methodist Church Parlor, 400 N. Fredonia St., Whaley Street entrance, downtown Longview. 12-step recovery program. Information: (903) 753-4463.
Narcotics Anonymous-New Attitudes, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Newgate Mission, 207 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.
Serenity Support Group, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Gladewater Counseling Center, 302 N. Tenery, Gladewater. 12-step Christian support group. Information: (903) 738-4694.
WEDNESDAY
Green Street Recreation Center, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, 814 S. Green St., Longview. Membership required. Information: (903) 237-1279.
Al-Anon Clean Air Noon AFG, noon Wednesday, 600 N. Eighth St., Longview. Information: texas-al-anon-org .
Alcoholics Anonymous Clean Air Group, noon and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, 210 S. Green St., Longview. Hotline: (800) 979-4191.
Gregg Master Gardeners, noon Wednesday, Texas A&M Agrilife-Gregg County Extension Auditorium, 405 E. Marshall Ave. (park in back), Longview. Information: (903) 236-8429.
Kilgore Rotary Club, noon Wednesday, Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 713 Florey St., Kilgore.
Longview Duplicate Bridge Club, ACBL sanctioned, noon Wednesday, 1409 N.W. Loop 281, Suite D, Longview. Information: (903) 918-8642 or (903) 245-9573.
Noon and Nite Alcoholics Anonymous, 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily, 704 Glencrest Lane, Longview. Information: (903) 452-2294.
Narcotics Anonymous-Living Recovery, 12:15 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday, 701 Wain Drive, Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.
VFW Post 4002, dinner, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., karaoke, 8 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: (903) 753-2413.
Celebrate Recovery Step Study-Longview, meeting, 6 p.m.; dinner, 5 p.m. Wednesday, Mobberly Baptist Church, 625 E. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 663-3100 or (903) 235-0097.
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m. Wednesday, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Newcomer’s meeting. Information: (903) 236-9101.
Longview-Greggton Al-Anon, 8 p.m. Wednesday, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 236-9101.
THURSDAY
Green Street Recreation Center, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, 814 S. Green St., Longview. Membership required. Information: (903) 237-1279.
Pioneer Fellowship, 11 a.m. Thursday, First United Methodist Church Faith Center, Green and Whaley streets, downtown Longview; lunch $5. Program: guitarist Dick Chapman will perform his program “Gifts.” Information/lunch reservation: (903) 753-4463.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, No. 414, weigh-in, 10 a.m.; meeting, 10:30 a.m. Thursday, First Christian Church, 720 N. Sixth St., Longview. Information: (903) 295-3339.
Alcoholics Anonymous Clean Air Group, noon and 6:30 p.m. Thursday, 210 S. Green St., Longview. Hotline: (800) 979-4191.
Longview Duplicate Bridge Club, ACBL sanctioned, noon Thursday, 1409 N.W. Loop 281, Suite D, Longview. Information: (903) 918-8642 or (903) 245-9573.
Longview Ambucs, noon Thursday, Winterfield United Methodist Church, 2616 Tryon Road, Longview. Information: (903) 235-9219.
Marshall Rotary Club, noon Thursday, Panola-Harrison Electric Coop, 410 E. Houston St., Marshall.
Understanding Your Grief Support Group, noon Thursday, 2904 N. Fourth St., Longview. Bring sack lunch. Information: (903) 261-4199.
Yoga, led by Carolyn Short, noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Longview Museum of Fine Arts Premier II Gallery, 215 E. Tyler St., downtown. Members: free; nonmembers: $5.
Noon and Nite Alcoholics Anonymous, 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily; women’s only meeting, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, 704 Glencrest Lane, Longview. Information: (903) 452-2294.
Narcotics Anonymous-Living Recovery, 12:15 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday, 701 Wain Drive, Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.
Longview Alzheimer’s Caregiver’s Evening Support Group, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Arabella Assisted Living and Memory Care, 1155 E. Hawkins Parkway, Longview. Information: (903) 636-4979.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, No. 996, weigh-in, 5:30 p.m.; meeting, 6 p.m. Thursday, Greggton United Methodist Church, 1101 Pine Tree Road, Longview. Information: (903) 297-3220.
Descendants of Confederate Veterans, dinner 6 p.m.; meeting, 7 p.m. Thursday, Cotton Patch Café, 1228 McCann Road, Longview. Information: dcvtx.org or (903) 987-2788.
Mending Fences Recovery, dinner, 6 p.m.; meeting, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Trails End Cowboy Church Harrison County, 1361 FM 450 S, Hallsville. 12-step recovery. Information: (903) 452-7155.
Knights of Pythias, Lodge 26, dinner, 6 p.m.; meeting, 7 p.m. Thursday, KP Hall, 206 N. Center St., Longview.
Family Game Night, 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St., Longview. Games provided. Information: (903) 237-1345.
Longview Evening Toastmasters, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Community Connections Building, 501 Pine Tree Road, Conference Room A, Longview. Information: (903) 753-9099.
Lake Country Harmony, Sweet Adelines International Chorus chapter rehearsal, 7 p.m. Thursday, Gilmer High School, 850 Buffalo St., Gilmer. Information: (903) 576-4926.
Narcotics Anonymous-New Attitudes, 7 p.m. Thursday, Newgate Mission, 207 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.
Vietnam Veterans Chapter 987, 7 p.m. Thursday, Catfish Village, 2005 Toler Road, Longview. Information: (903) 663-3183.
Alateen, 8 p.m. Thursday, Pine Tree Church of Christ, 3221 Dundee Road, Longview. Information: (903) 237-8342.
Al-Anon Spring Hill Family Group, 8 p.m. Thursday, Pine Tree Church of Christ, 3221 Dundee Road, Longview. Information: texas-al-anon-org .
FRIDAY
Green Street Recreation Center, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 814 S. Green St., Longview. Membership required. Information: (903) 237-1279.
Grief support group, 10 a.m. Friday, First Christian Church, 720 N. Sixth St., Longview. Moderator: Rev. Richard Emerson.
Longview Greggton Rotary Club, noon Friday, Hilton Garden Inn, 905 E. Hawkins Parkway, Longview.
Alcoholics Anonymous Clean Air Group, noon and 6:30 p.m. Friday, 210 S. Green St., Longview. Hotline: (800) 979-4191.
Noon and Nite Alcoholics Anonymous, 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily, 704 Glencrest Lane, Longview. Information: (903) 452-2294.
Narcotics Anonymous-Living Recovery, 12:15 p.m., 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday, 701 Wain Drive, Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.
VFW Post 4002, dinner, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., karaoke, 8 p.m. to midnight Friday, 401 Ambassador Road, Longview. Information: (903) 753-2413.
VFW Post 1183, dinner, 6 to 9 p.m., karaoke/dancing, 8 p.m. to midnight Friday, 6001 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 297-3652.
Biblical 12-Step Recovery Program, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Calvary Tabernacle Church, 301 E. Hawkins Parkway, Longview. Information: (903) 663-3006.
Enough is Enough Addiction Meeting, 7 p.m. Friday, Revive Church, 3500 McCann Road, Longview. Information: (903) 738-5382 or (903) 638-5318.
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., 11 p.m. Friday, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 236-9101.
SATURDAY
Legos at the Library, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St., Longview. Information: (903) 237-1350.
Furr Ever Pets adoption event, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, small dogs at Wet Pets N Critters, 103 W. Loop 281, Suite 300, Longview. Information: info@FurrEverPetsRescue.org .
Alcoholics Anonymous Clean Air Group, 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, 210 S. Green St., Longview. Hotline: (800) 979-4191.
East Texas Multiple Myeloma Support Group, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, The Gardens of Gladewater, 108 Lee St., Gladewater. Pot luck lunch will be served. Information: (903) 431-6291.
All Good Dogs Coalition adoption event, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, dogs and cats at Jake’s Feed, 3612 McCann Road, Longview. Information: agdadoptions@gmail.com .
Partnership for Pets of East Texas adoption event, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, dogs and cats at Petco, 405 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: info@pfpEastTexas.org .
Regard4Life Animal Rescue adoption event, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, dogs and cats at PetSmart, 3096 N. Eastman Road, Longview. Information: Regard4Life.info@gmail.com .
Noon and Nite Alcoholics Anonymous, 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily, 704 Glencrest Lane, Longview. Information: (903) 452-2294.
Narcotics Anonymous-Living Recovery, 12:15 p.m., 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday, 701 Wain Drive, Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.
VFW Post 1183, karaoke and dancing, 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, 6001 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 297-3652.
VFW Post 4002, karaoke, 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: (903) 753-2413.
SUNDAY
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 10 a.m. Sunday, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 236-9101.
Noon and Nite Alcoholics Anonymous, 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily, 704 Glencrest Lane, Longview. Information: (903) 452-2294.
Narcotics Anonymous-Living Recovery, 12:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday, 701 Wain Drive, Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.
East Texas Iris Society, 2 p.m. Sunday, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., Tyler. Speaker: Hooker Nichols from Hillcrest Iris & Daylily Gardens of Terrell. Free event, open to the public. Information: (903) 721-2304.
VFW Post 4002, dinner, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., karaoke, 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: (903) 753-2413.
Alcoholics Anonymous Clean Air Group, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, 210 S. Green St., Longview. Hotline: (800) 979-4191.
LOCAL BIRTHDAYS
Bud Austin, Deborah Visage, Sarah Woolsey
LOCAL ANNIVERSARIES
Mary and James Gray