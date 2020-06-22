TODAY
Nar-Anon, 6:30 p.m. today, 2301 Alpine Road (building behind Unitarian Church), Longview. Support for friends and family of addicts. Information: (903) 736-8431.
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m. today, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Social distance meeting at garden area, weather permitting. Information: (903) 236-9101.
TUESDAY
Food Pantry, 6 p.m. Tuesday, McCary’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 5758 Old Hwy 135 North, Liberty City. Residents of Sabine ISD can park in the church parking lot, and wait for a volunteer to take their names and distribute sacks of food, produce and bread. Clients are asked to remain in their cars. Proof of residency is required. Information: (903) 984-5622.
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m. Tuesday, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Social distance meeting at garden area, weather permitting. Information: (903) 236-9101.
WEDNESDAY
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m. Wednesday, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Social distance meeting at garden area, weather permitting. Information: (903) 236-9101.
THURSDAY
Longview Beekeepers Club, 6 p.m. Thursday, Rusty Tucker Sprinkler Co., 2001 E. Cotton St., Longview. Group will meet outside and bring your hive suit, there will be a live hive to inspect. Information: (903) 753-3599.
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m. Thursday, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Social distance meeting at garden area, weather permitting. Information: (903) 236-9101.
FRIDAY
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Social distance meeting at garden area, weather permitting. Information: (903) 236-9101.
SATURDAY
Harrison County Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Telegraph Park, Marshall. Fresh items from local vendors. Information: (903) 702-7777.
Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, High and Cotton streets, Longview. Fresh items from local vendors. Information: (903) 746-2708.
Partnership for Pets of East Texas adoption event, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, dogs and cats at Petco, 405 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: info@pfpEastTexas.org.
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Social distance meeting at garden area, weather permitting. Information: (903) 236-9101.
SUNDAY
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Social distance meeting at garden area, weather permitting. Information: (903) 236-9101.
LOCAL BIRTHDAYS
Brigette Damewood, Leddy Headrick, Wyatt Hines, Ryley Nelson