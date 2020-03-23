TODAY
Alcoholics Anonymous Clean Air Group, noon and 6:30 p.m. today, 210 S. Green St., Longview. Hotline: (800) 979-4191.
Nar-Anon, 6:30 p.m. today, 2301 Alpine Road (building behind Unitarian Church), Longview. Support for friends and family of addicts. Information: (903) 736-8431.
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m. today, 2614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Outdoor meeting; no meeting in the event of rain. Information: (903) 917-6481.
TUESDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous Clean Air Group, noon and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, 210 S. Green St., Longview. Hotline: (800) 979-4191.
Food Pantry, 6 p.m. Tuesday, McCary’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 5758 Old Hwy 135 North, Liberty City. Residents of Sabine ISD can park in the church parking lot, and wait for a volunteer to take their names and distribute sacks of food, produce and bread. Clients are asked to remain in their cars. Proof of residency is required. For information, call (903) 984-5622.
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m. Tuesday, 2614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Outdoor meeting; no meeting in the event of rain. Information: (903) 917-6481.
WEDNESDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous Clean Air Group, noon and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, 210 S. Green St., Longview. Hotline: (800) 979-4191.
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m. Wednesday, 2614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Outdoor meeting; no meeting in the event of rain. Information: (903) 917-6481.
THURSDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous Clean Air Group, noon and 6:30 p.m. Thursday, 210 S. Green St., Longview. Hotline: (800) 979-4191.
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m. women’s meeting; 8 p.m. Thursday, 2614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Outdoor meeting; no meeting in the event of rain. Information: (903) 917-6481.
FRIDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous Clean Air Group, noon and 6:30 p.m. Friday, 210 S. Green St., Longview. Hotline: (800) 979-4191.
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., 11 p.m. Friday, 2614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Outdoor meeting; no meeting in the event of rain. Information: (903) 917-6481.
SATURDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous Clean Air Group, 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, 210 S. Green St., Longview. Hotline: (800) 979-4191.
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 10 p.m. Saturday, 2614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Outdoor meeting; no meeting in the event of rain. Information: (903) 917-6481.
SUNDAY
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 10 p.m. Sunday, 2614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Outdoor meeting; no meeting in the event of rain. Information: (903) 917-6481.
Meditative Prayer Meeting, 2 p.m. Sunday, Unitarian Church, 2301 Alpine Road, in Longview. Meeting at small building behind church. Information: (903) 918-3515.
Alcoholics Anonymous Clean Air Group, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, 210 S. Green St., Longview. Hotline: (800) 979-4191.
