TODAY
Piney Woods Quilters, 9:15 a.m. today, Trinity Outreach Center, 600 Eighth St. at Olive Street, Longview. Information: (903) 234-8877.
Green Street Recreation Center, activities, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, 814 S. Green St., Longview. Membership required. Information: (903) 237-1279.
Longview Duplicate Bridge Club, ACBL sanctioned, noon today, 1409 N.W. Loop 281, Suite D, Longview. Games open. Information: (903) 918-8642 or (903) 245-9573.
Alcoholics Anonymous Clean Air Group, noon and 6:30 p.m. today, 210 S. Green St., Longview. Hotline: (800) 979-4191.
Noon and Nite Alcoholics Anonymous, 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily, 704 Glencrest Lane, Longview. Information: (903) 452-2294.
Narcotics Anonymous-Living Recovery, 12:15 and 8 p.m. daily, 3713 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.
Celebrate Recovery Step Study-Longview, dinner 5 p.m.; meeting 6 p.m., today, Mobberly Baptist Church, 625 E. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 663-3100 or (903) 235-0097.
Griefshare Grief Support Group, 6:30 p.m., Mobberly Baptist Church, 625 E. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 261-4199.
Nar-Anon, 6:30 p.m. today, 2301 Alpine Road (building behind Unitarian Church), Longview. Support for friends and family of addicts. Information: (903) 736-8431.
Narcotics Anonymous-New Attitudes, 7 p.m. today, Newgate Mission, 207 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m. today, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 236-9101.
Longview-Greggton Al-Anon, 8 p.m. today, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 236-9101.
TUESDAY
Harrison County Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Telegraph Park, 100 N. Washington Ave., Marshall. Fresh items from local vendors. Information: (903) 702-7777.
Green Street Recreation Center, activities, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, 814 S. Green St., Longview. Membership required. Information: (903) 237-1279.
Unforgettable Tuesdays Day Club, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday. Social club for people diagnosed with dementia. Preregistration required. Information: (903) 295-8806.
Alcoholics Anonymous Clean Air Group, noon and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, 210 S. Green St., Longview. Hotline: (800) 979-4191.
Book Talk, noon Tuesday, McMillian Memorial Library, 401 S. Commerce St., Overton. Special guest: Author Dottie Smith Carter reviews “Good Indians: Strong & Brave.” Information: (903) 834-6318.
Longview Rotary Club, noon Tuesday, Pinecrest Country Club, 214 Club Drive, Longview. Information: rotarylongview.org .
Longview Toastmasters, Toastmasters International, noon Tuesday, 600 N. Eighth St., Longview. Information: (903) 452-2741.
Yoga, led by Carolyn Short, noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Longview Museum of Fine Arts Premier II Gallery, 215 E. Tyler St., downtown. Members: free; nonmembers: $5.
Noon and Nite Alcoholics Anonymous, 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily, 704 Glencrest Lane, Longview. Information: (903) 452-2294.
Narcotics Anonymous-Living Recovery, 12:15 and 8 p.m. daily, 3713 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.
Tutoring Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St., Longview. Information: (903) 237-1345.
Al-Anon Clean Air Study Group, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, St. Mary’s Rosary Room, 2108 Ridgewood, Longview. Information: texas-al-anon-org .
Civil Air Patrol, Gregg County Composite Squadron, 6 p.m. Tuesday, LeTourneau University Abbott Center, East Texas Regional Airport, Longview. Information: (903) 522-2071.
Food pantry, 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, McCary’s Chapel United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 5758 Old Highway 135 N., Liberty City. Open to residents of Sabine ISD. Proof of residency required. Information: (903) 984-5622.
The County Executive Committe, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Downtown Coffee Shop, 101 E. Tyler St., Longview. Gregg County Democratic Party. Information: (903) 261-9197 or email drewcorbitt@gmail.com .
Recovery Bible Study, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, First United Methodist Church Parlor, 400 N. Fredonia St., Whaley Street entrance, downtown Longview. 12-step recovery program. Information: (903) 753-4463.
Narcotics Anonymous-New Attitudes, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Newgate Mission, 207 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.
Serenity Support Group, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Gladewater Counseling Center, 302 N. Tenery, Gladewater. 12-step Christian support group. Information: (903) 738-4694.
WEDNESDAY
Border LoWs, local chapter of Loners on Wheels, Wednesday through Sunday, Millwood Lake State Park, 1564 Hwy 32 E, Ashdown, Arkansas. Monthly camp out for traveling organization, open to all adult singles, RV preferred. Information: (903) 678-3714 or (870) 648-7118.
Green Street Recreation Center, activities, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, 814 S. Green St., Longview. Membership required. Information: (903) 237-1279.
9-11 Brunch, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Highland Pines Nursing & Rehabilitation, 1100 N. Fourth St. Speakers: Sheriff Maxey Cerliano, Judge Bill Stoudt and State Rep. Jay Dean. RSVP: (903) 753-7661.
Al-Anon Clean Air Noon AFG, noon Wednesday, 600 N. Eighth St., Longview. Information: texas-al-anon-org .
Alcoholics Anonymous Clean Air Group, noon and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, 210 S. Green St., Longview. Hotline: (800) 979-4191.
Gregg Master Gardeners, noon Wednesday, Texas A&M Agrilife-Gregg County Extension Auditorium, 405 E. Marshall Ave. (park in back), Longview. Information: (903) 236-8429.
Kilgore Rotary Club, noon Wednesday, Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 713 Florey St., Kilgore.
Longview Duplicate Bridge Club, ACBL sanctioned, noon Wednesday, 1409 N.W. Loop 281, Suite D, Longview. Information: (903) 918-8642 or (903) 245-9573.
Noon and Nite Alcoholics Anonymous, 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily, 704 Glencrest Lane, Longview. Information: (903) 452-2294.
Narcotics Anonymous-Living Recovery, 12:15 and 8 p.m. daily, 3713 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.
VFW Post 4002, dinner, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., karaoke, 8 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: (903) 753-2413.
Celebrate Recovery Step Study-Longview, meeting, 6 p.m.; dinner, 5 p.m. Wednesday, Mobberly Baptist Church, 625 E. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 663-3100 or (903) 235-0097.
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m. Wednesday, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Newcomer’s meeting. Information: (903) 236-9101.
Longview-Greggton Al-Anon, 8 p.m. Wednesday, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 236-9101.
THURSDAY
Harrison County Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to noon Thursday, Telegraph Park, 100 N. Washington Ave., Marshall. Fresh items from local vendors. Information: (903) 702-7777.
Green Street Recreation Center, activities 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, 814 S. Green St., Longview. Membership required. Information: (903) 237-1279.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, No. 414, weigh-in, 10 a.m.; meeting, 10:30 a.m. Thursday, First Christian Church, 720 N. Sixth St., Longview. Information: (903) 295-3339.
Pioneer Fellowship, 11 a.m. Thursday, First United Methodist Church Faith Center, Green and Whaley streets, downtown Longview; lunch $5. Program: “Music from the Heart” by Ouida Henson, Roger Martin and Virginia Pevey. Information/lunch reservation (903) 753-4463.
Alcoholics Anonymous Clean Air Group, noon and 6:30 p.m. Thursday, 210 S. Green St., Longview. Hotline: (800) 979-4191.
Longview Duplicate Bridge Club, ACBL sanctioned, noon Thursday, 1409 N.W. Loop 281, Suite D, Longview. Information: (903) 918-8642 or (903) 245-9573.
Longview Ambucs, noon Thursday, Winterfield United Methodist Church, 2616 Tryon Road, Longview. Information: (903) 235-9219.
Marshall Rotary Club, noon Thursday, Panola-Harrison Electric Coop, 410 E. Houston St., Marshall.
Understanding Your Grief Support Group, noon Thursday, 2904 N. Fourth St., Suite 200, Longview. Bring sack lunch. Information: (903) 261-4199.
Yoga, led by Carolyn Short, noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Longview Museum of Fine Arts Premier II Gallery, 215 E. Tyler St., downtown. Members: free; nonmembers: $5.
Noon and Nite Alcoholics Anonymous, 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily; women’s only meeting, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, 704 Glencrest Lane, Longview. Information: (903) 452-2294.
Narcotics Anonymous-Living Recovery, 12:15 and 8 p.m. daily, 3713 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.
Longview Alzheimer’s Caregiver’s Evening Support Group, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Arabella Assisted Living and Memory Care, 1155 E. Hawkins Parkway, Longview. Information: (903) 636-4979.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, No. 996, weigh-in, 5:30 p.m.; meeting, 6 p.m. Thursday, Greggton United Methodist Church, 1101 Pine Tree Road, Longview. Information: (903) 297-3220.
Descendants of Confederate Veterans, dinner 6 p.m.; meeting, 7 p.m. Thursday, Cotton Patch Café, 1228 McCann Road, Longview. Program: J.D. Denton discusses the Army of Tennessee. Information: dcvtx.org or (903) 987-2788.
Mending Fences Recovery, dinner, 6 p.m.; meeting, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Trails End Cowboy Church Harrison County, 1361 FM 450 S, Hallsville. 12-step recovery. Information: (903) 452-7155.
Knights of Pythias, Lodge 26, dinner, 6 p.m.; meeting, 7 p.m. Thursday, KP Hall, 206 N. Center St., Longview.
Family Game Night, 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St., Longview. Games provided. Information: (903) 237-1345.
Bible-Based Recovery, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, First Lutheran Church, 3901 Bill Owens Parkway, Longview. Information: (903) 295-7423.
Longview Evening Toastmasters, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Community Connections Building, 501 Pine Tree Road, Conference Room A, Longview. Information: (903) 753-9099.
Lake Country Harmony, Sweet Adelines International Chorus chapter rehearsal, 7 p.m. Thursday, Gilmer High School, 850 Buffalo St., Gilmer. Information: (903) 576-4926.
Narcotics Anonymous-New Attitudes, 7 p.m. Thursday, Newgate Mission, 207 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.
Vietnam Veterans Chapter 987, 7 p.m. Thursday, Catfish Village, 2005 Toler Road, Longview. Information: (903) 663-3183.
Alateen, 8 p.m. Thursday, Pine Tree Church of Christ, 3221 Dundee Road, Longview. Information: (903) 237-8342.
Al-Anon Spring Hill Family Group, 8 p.m. Thursday, Pine Tree Church of Christ, 3221 Dundee Road, Longview. Information: texas-al-anon-org .
FRIDAY
Green Street Recreation Center, activities, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 814 S. Green St., Longview. Membership required. Information: (903) 237-1279.
Grief support group, 10 a.m. Friday, First Christian Church, 720 N. Sixth St., Longview. Moderator: Rev. Richard Emerson.
Longview Greggton Rotary Club, noon Friday, Hilton Garden Inn, 905 E. Hawkins Parkway, Longview.
Alcoholics Anonymous Clean Air Group, noon and 6:30 p.m. Friday, 210 S. Green St., Longview. Hotline: (800) 979-4191.
Noon and Nite Alcoholics Anonymous, 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily, 704 Glencrest Lane, Longview. Information: (903) 452-2294.
Narcotics Anonymous-Living Recovery, 12:15 p.m., 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. Friday, 3713 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.
VFW Post 4002, dinner, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., karaoke, 8 p.m. to midnight Friday, 401 Ambassador Road, Longview. Information: (903) 753-2413.
VFW Post 1183, dinner, 6 to 9 p.m., karaoke/dancing, 8 p.m. to midnight Friday, 6001 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 297-3652.
Biblical 12-Step Recovery Program, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Calvary Tabernacle Church, 301 E. Hawkins Parkway, Longview. Information: (903) 663-3006.
Enough is Enough Addiction Meeting, 7 p.m. Friday, Revive Church, 3500 McCann Road, Longview. Information: (903) 738-5382 or (903) 638-5318.
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., 11 p.m. Friday, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 236-9101.
SATURDAY
Harrison County Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Telegraph Park, 100 N. Washington Ave., Marshall. Fresh items from local vendors. Information: (903) 702-7777.
Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, High and Cotton streets, Longview. Fresh items from local vendors. Information: (903) 746-2708.
Legos at the Library, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St., Longview. Information: (903) 237-1350.
Furr Ever Pets adoption event, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, small dogs at Wet Pets N Critters, 103 W. Loop 281, Suite 300, Longview. Information: info@FurrEverPetsRescue.org .
Alcoholics Anonymous Clean Air Group, 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, 210 S. Green St., Longview. Hotline: (800) 979-4191.
East Texas Multiple Myeloma Support Group, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, The Gardens of Gladewater, 108 Lee St., Gladewater. Pot luck lunch will be served. Information: (903) 431-6291.
Partnership for Pets of East Texas adoption event, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, dogs and cats at Petco, 405 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: info@pfpEastTexas.org .
Regard4Life Animal Rescue adoption event, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, dogs and cats at PetSmart, 3096 N. Eastman Road, Longview. Information: Regard4Life.info@gmail.com .
Noon and Nite Alcoholics Anonymous, 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily, 704 Glencrest Lane, Longview. Information: (903) 452-2294.
Narcotics Anonymous-Living Recovery, 12:15 and 8 p.m. daily, 3713 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.
VFW Post 1183, karaoke and dancing, 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, 6001 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 297-3652.
VFW Post 4002, karaoke, 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: (903) 753-2413.
SUNDAY
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 10 a.m. Sunday, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Information: (903) 236-9101.
Noon and Nite Alcoholics Anonymous, 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily, 704 Glencrest Lane, Longview. Information: (903) 452-2294.
Narcotics Anonymous-Living Recovery, 12:15 and 8 p.m. daily, 3713 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Information: (903) 234-5449.
VFW Post 4002, dinner, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., karaoke, 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: (903) 753-2413.
Alcoholics Anonymous Clean Air Group, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, 210 S. Green St., Longview. Hotline: (800) 979-4191.
LOCAL BIRTHDAYS
Abby Cook, Keon Drayden, Debi Farrell, Russell Green, Jim Hugman, Pauline Hunt, James Lester, Rick Turner