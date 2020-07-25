Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Thunderstorms, some heavy this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some heavy this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.