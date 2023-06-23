Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 76F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 76F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.