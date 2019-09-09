FILE - In this April 28, 2010 file photo, men look for a place to sleep in a crowded shelter for migrants deported from the United States, in the border city of Nogales, Mexico. A federal judge in California has reinstated a nationwide halt on the Trump administration's plan to prevent most migrants from seeking asylum on the U.S.-Mexico border. U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 ruled that an injunction blocking the administration's policy from taking effect should apply nationwide. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull,File)