NEW YORK — New evidence against Mexico’s former top security official has been uncovered since he was charged with taking tens of millions of dollars in bribes to protect Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman’s notorious Sinaloa cartel, federal prosecutors said Thursday.
“The strength of the government’s case has only increased” since a grand jury indicted Genaro Garcia Luna last year on charges he conspired to traffic cocaine and made false statements, prosecutors wrote in court filings.
Prosecutors wrote they have additional witnesses that will testify Garcia Luna “agreed to assist the Sinaloa Cartel in exchange for millions of dollars in bribes.”
The testimony is corroborated, the government said, by newly discovered financial records that show Garcia Luna had been living off those bribes since moving to the United States with his family several years ago.
Garcia Luna denies the charges and says he intends to fight them at his New York City trial. His defense attorney, Cesar de Castro, has said the case is built upon the discredited — and self-serving — accounts of drug traffickers.
The new details came as prosecutors asked a federal magistrate in Brooklyn to reject Garcia Luna’s request to be released on $1 million bond while awaiting trial.