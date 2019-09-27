Linda Morris looks over her Medicare statements Wednesday in Parker City, Ind. Federal law enforcement officials say they’ve taken down a nearly $2 billion Medicare fraud scheme that exploited curiosity about genetic medicine by having seniors get their cheeks swabbed for unneeded DNA tests. A Medicare enrollee, Morris said she was roped in at a conference on aging well. The retired high school math and journalism teacher got her cheek swabbed by one of the many health vendors at the event.