ATLANTA (AP) — Shohei Ohtani threw six dominant innings, only to surrender homers to Matt Olson and Orlando Arcia in a stunning outburst that carried the Atlanta Braves to a 8-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night.
The reigning World Series champions resumed their winning ways following the All-Star break, getting six shutout innings from Charlie Morton and a sudden dose of long ball after looking totally overmatched by Ohtani (9-5) much of the night.
Mixing all of his pitches to near perfection, the Japanese superstar faced only one batter above the minimum through the first six frames, surrendering a double to Austin Riley leading off the second. Ohtani struck out 11, marking the fifth straight game in which he’s fanned double figures, and only went to three balls on two hitters.
After throwing just 71 pitches — 53 of them for strikes — Ohtani appeared to run out of steam in the seventh.
Dansby Swanson led off with a walk and Ohtani left a splitter up in the zone to Olson, who launched a 355-foot drive into the Chop House restaurant in right for his 18th homer of the season and fifth in the last seven games.
Yankees 7, Orioles 6
BALTIMORE (AP) — Aaron Judge extended his major league-leading home run total to 36 with a pair of towering shots and the New York Yankees edged the Baltimore Orioles 7-6 Friday night.
Judge has six home runs in his last seven games. He has 34 career home runs against the Orioles, his most against any opponent.
Joey Gallo also connected for the Yankees, who improved to 65-30 — the best record in the majors.
Anthony Santander hit a three-run homer for the Orioles in the seventh inning off Aroldis Chapman that cut the margin to 7-6.
Padres 4, Mets 1
NEW YORK (AP) — Yu Darvish dominated the New York Mets again, and Eric Hosmer hit a two-run homer off Max Scherzer that sent the San Diego Padres to a 4-1 victory Friday night.
Trent Grisham also went deep for the Padres in the opener of a three-game series between NL playoff contenders coming out of the All-Star break.
Darvish (9-4) struck out nine and walked one in seven sparkling innings. He allowed four hits, including a two-out RBI double by Luis Guillorme that spoiled the shutout bid in the seventh.
Blue Jays 28, Red Sox 5
BOSTON (AP) — Raimel Tapia hit an inside-the-park grand slam after a misplay by Boston center fielder Jarren Duran and the Toronto Blue Jays set a franchise record for runs in a game, rolling past the Red Sox 28-5 on Friday night.
Toronto came within two runs of the modern major league record for runs in a game after stranding two in the ninth inning with Boston infielder Yolmer Sánchez on the mound.
Every Blue Jays starter had at least two hits, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. tied Frank Catalanotto’s franchise record with six of them.
Danny Jansen homered twice and drove in six runs. Matt Chapman and Teoscar Hernández added solo homers for the Blue Jays, who topped their previous single-game mark of 24 runs set June 26, 1976 against the Baltimore Orioles.
The 28 runs are the most ever yielded by a Red Sox team, eclipsing the previous mark in a 27-3 loss to Cleveland in 1923.
Marlins 8, Pirates 1
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joey Wendle had three hits and two RBIs, Braxton Garrett pitched six sharp innings and the Miami Marlins emphatically ended their 37-inning scoreless streak by beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-1 on Friday night.
The Marlins were shut out by Philadelphia in three straight games last weekend at home leading up to the All-Star break. The 37-inning drought tied the franchise record set in 2013.
Shortstop Miguel Rojas said the Marlins drew inspiration from, of all people, Celine Dion and her hit song “My Heart Will Go On” from the movie “Titanic.” The team played the song in the clubhouse before the game and then again after.
“You’ve got to put things in perspective. It can always be worse,” Rojas said. “If I’m fighting for my life in that boat, that’s a lot worse than not scoring a run for 37 innings. I feel that’s the mentality we took into the game.”
Avisail Garcia stopped Miami’s nine-game streak without a home run, which was one short of the club record, with a solo shot in the eighth that capped the scoring.