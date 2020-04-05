Lindsay Waldrop stands near her garden at her home March 23 in Anaheim, Calif. Waldrop plowed 1,000 square feet of grass to start a garden this year. She has planted dozens of tomatoes, eggplants and peppers with many more crops started as seeds. As the arrival of spring in the Northern Hemisphere coincides with orders to stay at home and out of crowds, the backyard garden has become a getaway for the mind in chaotic times.