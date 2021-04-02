FILE - In this July 29, 2020 file photo Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., speaks during a House Judiciary subcommittee hearing on antitrust on Capitol Hill in Washington. Federal prosecutors are examining whether Gaetz and a political ally who is facing sex trafficking allegations may have paid underage girls or offered them gifts in exchange for sex, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Friday, April 2, 2021. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP, File)