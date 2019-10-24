Boxing Schedule
By The Associated Press
Today
At O2 Arena, London, Josh Taylor vs. Regis Prograis, 12, for Taylor’s IBF/WBA Super World/WBC Diamond super lightweight titles; Dereck Chisora vs. David Price, 12, heavyweights; Ricky Burns vs. Lee Selby, 12, lightweights; Yves Ngabu vs. Lawrence Okolie, 12, for Ngabu’s European cruiserweight title; Conor Benn vs. Laszlo Toth, 10, for Benn’s WBA Continental welterweight title; Abass Baraou vs. John O’Donnell, 10, for Baraou’s WBA International super welterweight title;
At Santander Arena, Reading, Pa. (SHO), Erickson Lubin vs. Nathaniel Gallimore, 12, super welterweights.