Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 48F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 48F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a half an inch.