A development of houses stand next to a forest July 24 and in view of Mt. Si in the Cascade foothills of North Bend, Wash. The region, famous for its rainfall, has long escaped major burns even as global warming has driven an increase in both the size and number of wildfires elsewhere in the American West. But according to experts, previously too-wet-to-burn parts of the Pacific Northwest now face an increasing risk of significant wildfires because of climate change.