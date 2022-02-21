The first week of early voting in the March 1 primary has shown an increase in in-person voting in Gregg County since the last primary along with dozens of rejected mail-in ballots.
According to figures from the Gregg County Elections Office, 2,818 people voted in the first week of early voting with the highest turnout this past Friday when 681 voters went to the polls. Early voting began on Feb. 14 and ends Friday.
Elections Administrator Jennifer Briggs said 943 requests for mail-in ballots have been received. Of those, 427 have been returned, 445 have not been returned, 65 have been rejected due to incorrect or missing identification numbers, five ballots have been canceled by the voter and one ballot was a voided request.
A new election law approved this past year by the Texas legislature requires voters to put an identification number on their application for a mail-in ballot and on the mail-in ballot itself. The identifying number can either be a driver’s license, state ID or Social Security number. If the number provided on the application does not match what is in the elections office voter registration system, the application is rejected.
The elections office has started the process of contacting voters with what are termed “defective” ballots to inform them of corrections that need to be made. Residents will have six days to make corrections to their ballots.
According to Briggs, the 65 rejected ballots is higher than she would like but that “the word is getting out that they (voters) need to put those numbers on their ballots.”
She added that a representative was sent from the Secretary of State’s office this past week to help with the ballots. Elections officials were shown how to access a state database, which offers more information than the elections office’s system, Briggs said.
“That made us able to accept some of those ballots that would have been rejected,” Briggs said. Roughly 30 pending ballots were freed up thanks to the process, Briggs said.
Voters with situations that prevent them from going into the courthouse, such as people who are elderly or disabled, will be able to remain in their vehicle, and an elections official will meet them so they can make necessary corrections to mail-in ballots, Briggs said.
The first week of early voting figures from the 2018 primary show 2,796 voters cast their ballots in the first week. Its busiest day was Feb. 20, 2018, with a voter turnout of 838. Early voting figures from the first week of the 2014 primary show 1,809 voters cast ballots the first week of early voting. Its busiest day was Feb. 18 with a voter turnout of 450.
Data from the 2014 primary shows figures from four polling locations. Since then, the number of early voting polling locations in Gregg County has increased to five.