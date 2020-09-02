BOB SANDLIN: GOOD. Water slightly stained; 85-88 degrees; 0.45 feet low. Black bass are fair on drop shots and watermelon-colored Texas-rigged plastic worms. Crappie are good on minnows in brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on live bait.
CADDO: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 88 degrees; 0.30 feet high. Largemouth bass are good in shallow water. Crappie are good on minnows near brush piles. White bass are fair. Chain pickerel are slow. Catfish are good on prepared bait and nightcrawlers
FORK: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 86-90 degrees; 1.61 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on slow-moving plastic craws and worms near standing timber, points and drop-offs. White and yellow bass are fair. Crappie are slow. Catfish are good on live bait.
LAKE O’ THE PINES: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 0.23 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair. Crappie are fair. Catfish are fair.
MARTIN CREEK: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 89 degrees; 1.23 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair. Crappie are fair. Catfish are good on cut bait and prepared bait.
SAM RAYBURN: GOOD. Water stained; 85 degrees; 2.73 feet low. Largemouth bass are good with worms, crankbait, and jigs. White bass are fair. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair.
TOLEDO BEND: FAIR. Water heavily stained; 86-87 degrees; 2.32 feet low. Black bass are good using brighter baits such as poppers, jigs and worms. White bass have become very active. Crappie are good shallower on shiners and jigs. Bream are good on spawning beds, small jigs and crickets. Channel and blue catfish are fair.
ASSOCIATED PRESS