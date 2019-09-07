FISHING REPORT
By The Associated Press
■ BOB SANDLIN: Water stained; 86-89 degrees; 0.62 feet low. Black bass are good on Flukes, shakyhead worms and hollow body frogs. Crappie are good on minnows. White bass are good on slabs. Catfish are fair.
■ CADDO: Water muddy; 88-91 degrees; 0.30 feet high. Black bass are good on Texas rigged craws, black buzzbaits and hollow body frogs. Crappie are fair. Catfish are fair on trotlines.
■ FORK: Water lightly stained; 87-90 degrees; 1.12 feet low. Black bass are slow on magnum shakyhead worms, football jigs and deep diving crankbaits. White and yellow bass are good on slabs. Crappie are fair. Catfish are good on trotlines.
■ LAKE O’ THE PINES: Water stained; 86-90 degrees; 2.58 feet high. Black bass are good on hollow body frogs, Texas rigged creature baits and topwaters. White bass are good on slabs. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.
■ MARTIN CREEK: Water lightly stained; 90-99 degrees; 1.87 feet low. Black bass are slow on Texas rigged creature baits, bladed jigs and weightless Senkos. Crappie are fair. White bass are fair. Catfish are good on trotlines.
■ SAM RAYBURN: Water stained; 87-91 degrees; 1.28 feet low. Black bass are fair on green pumpkin spinnerbaits and dark soft plastic worms and lizards. White bass are fair on minnows. Crappie are fair. Bream are fair. Catfish are good on trotlines.
■ TOLEDO BEND: Water murky; 86-90 degrees; 6.64 feet low. Black bass are fair on redbug and plum soft plastic worms and topwaters early and late. Striped bass are fair. White bass are good on spoons and Li’l Fishies. Crappie are slow. Bream are good on crickets. Channel and blue catfish are good on trotlines. Yellow catfish are slow.