ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bob Sandlin: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 0.13 feet high. Black bass are fair on skirted jigs, swimbaits, crankbaits and plastic worms in 8-15 feet near creek channels, timber and boat docks. Plastic frogs and topwater plugs are still effective early in near grass lines and lily pads. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows in brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on earthworms, live bait and chicken liver in 10-20 feet.
Caddo: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 81-84 degrees; 0.57 feet high. Largemouth bass are good in shallow water near trees and vegetation fishing plastic creatures and frogs, topwater and jerk baits. Crankbaits, jigs, and TX rigged plastic worms in deeper areas near structure and vegetation are productive as well. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near brush piles and timber in 12-22 feet. White bass are good on jigs and small crankbaits in the main lake. Chain pickerel are fair. Catfish are good on prepared bait and live bait in 12-20 fee’ fishing channels and timber edges.
FORK: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 83-85 degrees; 0.39 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on blue plastic worms, bladed jigs and crankbaits near drop-offs,windy points, grass lines, and humps in 8-22 feet. Topwater plugs and plastic frogs are productive early in grass patches and lily pads. White and yellow bass are good in deeper water of main lake points, flats, and humps. Crappie are excellent on jigs and minnows in 18-25 feet in brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on cut bait and live bait in 10-20 feet.
Lake O’ the Pines: GOOD. Water stained; 85 degrees; 0.14 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits, flukes, swimbaits, and wacky-rigged worms in 8-18 feet. Crappie are excellent on jigs and minnows in the standing timber areas along the creek channel and brush piles 12-20 feet. Catfish are good on nightcrawlers, chicken liver and cut bait in 8-25 feet.
Martin Creek: GOOD. Water clear; 87 degrees; 0.38 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on jerk baits, and Texas rigged worms in 12-18 feet. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows in 12-18 feet in timber and brush piles. Catfish are good on cut bait and earthworms in 12-25 feet.
Sam Rayburn: FAIR. Water stained; 82 degrees; 0.84 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair, still sticking around 12-14 feet but inclusive of more structures off points and brush piles. Topwaters are great with the timing of early and low light. Jigs and Carolina rigs remain good too. White bass have slowed with minnows seeking depth. Crappie remain excellent on minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on live and stinkbait.
Toledo Bend: FAIR. Water slightly stained; 82-83 degrees; 1.21 feet low. Black bass are good staying shallow early and on cloudy days. Water clarity varies by location as the south is clear and better for the daytime bite. Wacky rigs, square billed crankbaits, and topwaters remain the best to tie on. Striped bass remain fair to slow in deep water. White bass are good schooling late in the afternoons in the many creeks and caught on spoons. Crappie are fair suspended over their brush piles in 25-26 feet, suspended 13-14 feet from surface using live shiners. Channel and blue catfish are fair on stinkbait.
Tyler: GOOD. Water clear; 84 degrees; 0.16 feet low. Black bass are fair on Carolina rigged worms, spinners, jerk baits, and jigs fishing dock structures and vegetation edges. Crappie are fair on minnows in brush piles and timber. Catfish are excellent on punch bait and live bait. White bass are good in 25-40 feet on swimbaits and slabs.
Wright Patman: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 84 degrees; 2.76 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair on crankbaits, jigs, and chatter baits along creek channels, timber, and vegetation edges. White bass are good on jigging spoons and slabs. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows near structure and brush piles. Catfish are excellent on cut bait, live bait, and chicken liver.