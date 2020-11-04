BOB SANDLIN: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 62 degrees; 0.73 feet low. Black bass are good on shad like crankbaits, silver bladed spinners, and wacky worms in 6-18 feet near brush, rocks, and boat docks. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in brush piles and bridges in 15-25 feet. Catfish are good on cut bait in 12-25 feet near baited holes.
CADDO: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 65 degrees; 0.29 feet high. Largemouth bass are good in shallow water working jerk baits, white spinners, and skirted jigs in 3-5 feet. Texas-rigged plastic worms and medium crankbaits are productive in deeper water near timber and vegetation lines. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near brush piles and timber near a drop-off or creek channel. White bass are good on white or silver slabs in the main lake. Chain pickerel are slow. Catfish are good on punch bait, live bait, and nightcrawlers in 7-20 feet fishing baited holes near channels and timber edges.
FORK: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 64 degrees; 2.02 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on dark-skirted jigs, green or blue crankbaits, and bladed spinners near heavy timber, roadbeds, brushy points, and rocky shorelines. White and yellow bass are fair in deeper water with slabs, small swimbaits, and jigging spoons. Crappie are good on minnows in 14-25 feet in brush piles and standing timber near creek ledges or drop-offs. Catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait in 8-24 feet.
LAKE O’ THE PINES: GOOD. Water stained; 61 degrees; 0.02 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on finesse worms, skirted jigs, and crankbaits in 8-24 feet. Crappie are good on minnows in the standing timber areas along the creek channel, bridges, and brush piles in 15-28 feet. Catfish are fair with cut bait or live bait.
MARTIN CREEK: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 67 degrees; 2.42 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on spinners, crankbaits, and finesse worms in 8-18 feet. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs in 12-28 feet in timber and brush piles. Catfish are good on cut bait in 12-25 feet.
SAM RAYBURN: GOOD. Water stained; 69 degrees; 3.94 feet low. Largemouth bass are good, moving just a hair deeper with increased activity as the bass know winter is right around the corner. Keep working creeks and timber on spinners, jigs, and crankbait. White bass are fair working small crankbaits mid-lake humps and out from points on the big drops. Crappie are good on jigs increasing movement. Catfish are good on live and stinkbait.
TOLEDO BEND: GOOD. Water mostly clear; 66-70 degrees; 3.91 feet low. Black bass are good, especially south and in creeks on 5-inch wacky rigs. There are still catches happening shallow spooning and deep on Carolina-rigged worms between 20-25 feet. White bass are fair and feeding midday or on brush piles. Winds have been a major factor in a few days. Crappie are excellent, with the most recent cold front shifting them to 10-12 feet above and in brush on jigs. Bream are good with small jigs and crickets. Channel and blue catfish are fair on stinkbait.