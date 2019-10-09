The weekly fishing report as compiled by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department:
■ BOB SANDLIN: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 81-84 degrees; 1.07 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on topwater baits at sunrise and deeper crankbaits during the day around natural structure. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows around underwater structures. White bass are good on jigs. Catfish are good on worms or stinkbait. This has remained consistent since last week.
■ CADDO: GOOD TO FAIR. Water stained; 81-84 degrees; 0.31 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on topwater baits in 10-20 feet early, plastic worms, and spinner baits in deeper water mid-morning to afternoons. Crappie are fair on smaller minnows and jigs searching the structure. Also watch keeper sizes of crappie. Catfish are fair on stinkbait, and live bait.
■ FORK: FAIR. Water stained; 80-83 degrees; 1.71 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on plastic worms, Alabama rigs, spinnerbaits, crankbaits and topwaters. White and yellow bass are good on Alabama Rigs. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows in the stumps or man-made structures. Catfish are good on prepared bait and cut bait.
■ JACKSONVILLE: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 82-85 degrees; 1.15 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair in deeper water along the dam, and deeper structure with spinners and crankbaits. Crappie have picked up to fair on jigs. Catfish are fair on cut shad, and prepped bait. Trot lines have improved catching success.
■ LAKE O’ THE PINES: FAIR. Water slightly stained; 84-88 degrees; 0.79 feet high. Largemouth bass are picking up but are still slow on swim baits and chatter baits. Crappie are slow and catfish are slow. Sand bass are schooling. As the water cools the bite continues to be picking up.
■ MARTIN CREEK: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 80-85 degrees; 2.94 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on topwaters, Texas rigged creature baits, deeper crankbaits, and bladed jigs. Crappie are fair to good on jigs and minnows around brush piles and creek channels. Catfish are good on live bait, cut bait, or prepped bait. Trot lines have been paying off!
■ PALESTINE: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 83-85 degrees; 1.67 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on Carolina rigged worms, and crankbaits near the creek beds above the pipeline. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows. Hybrid striper are good on minnows. White bass are good on slabs mainly around the deeper water by the dam. Catfish are excellent on shad and chicken livers and improving from dusk on throughout the night.
■ SAM RAYBURN: FAIR. Water stained; 81-85 degrees; 2.57 feet low. Largemouth bass are picking up and are fair to good on spinnerbaits, crankbaits, topwater and Carolina rigged soft plastic worms. White bass are fair on minnows and Alabama rigs. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs. Catfish are good with live bait and cut bait.
■ TOLEDO BEND: FAIR. Water stained; 80-84 degrees; 6.93 feet low. Largemouth bass are being found in shallower water changing from mid-summer conditions. They remain fair on soft crankbait, spinners, plastic worms, jigs and propeller baits. Striped bass have been seen schooling and are good on topwater, rattle traps and spoons. White bass are fair on spoons and small crankbaits. Sunfish are good on pellets, crickets and jigs. Channel and blue catfish are good on live bait, and stinkbait.
■ TYLER: FAIR. Water slightly stained; 82-86. 2.00 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on spinnerbaits, Carolina rigged creature baits and crankbaits in both lakes. Crappie are fair on jigs under docks and in cooler covered water. Catfish are good all stinkbait, and live baits below a cork. White bass are good on slabs. Hybrid striper are good with Rat-L-Traps following schools of bait fish with birds on the surface.
■ WRIGHT PATMAN: FAIR. Water stained; 82-87 degrees; 3.74 feet high. Largemouth bass are good with jigs, spinnerbaits, crankbaits, and plastic worms. White bass have been hitting slabs and spoons. Crappie are fair on jigs with structure below 8 feet. Catfish are good on cut bait, live bait and stinkbait.