BOB SANDLIN: GOOD. Water clear; 85 degrees. Black bass are good on swimbaits, jigs, diving crankbaits, chatter baits, and plum or purple-colored plastic worms. Plastic frogs are still effective early near grass lines, and lily pads Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on live bait and cut bait.
CADDO: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 87 degrees. Largemouth bass are good in shallow water near trees and vegetation fishing plastic creatures. Crankbaits, bladed jigs, and Texas-rigged plastic worms are productive in deeper water near structure and vegetation lines. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near brush piles. White bass are good on jigs and slabs in the main lake. Chain pickerel are fair. Catfish are good on prepared bait and live bait.
FORK: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85-89 degrees. Largemouth bass are good on blue fleck, purple and dark green plastic worms, diving crankbaits, bladed jigs and chatter baits near deep structure, points. Some topwater action early with plugs and buzz baits. White and yellow bass are good in the deeper waters. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows. Catfish are good on cut bait.
LAKE O’ THE PINES: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees. Largemouth bass are good on diving crankbaits, plastic grubs, bladed spinners, and Texas-rigged worms. Crappie are excellent on jigs and minnows in the standing timber areas along the creek channel and brush piles. Catfish are good on punch bait, chicken liver and cut bait.
MARTIN CREEK: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 87 degrees. Largemouth bass are fair on bladed spinners, crankbaits and plastic worms. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows. Catfish are good on cut bait and prepared bait.
SAM RAYBURN: FAIR. Water stained; 86 degrees. Largemouth bass are good in the am on topwater in calm water out of the wind, and fair in the pm fishing brush and ledges. White bass are fair, reaching deep with minnows and flashers. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs working shade and tight vegetation windows. Catfish are good on live and stinkbait.
TOLEDO BEND: FAIR. Water slightly stained; 85-88 degrees. Black bass are excellent as the best bait is Carolina rigged soft plastic worms. . White bass are fair. Crappie are fair mainly on minnows and occasionally jigs. Channel and blue catfish are fair on stinkbait.
ASSOCIATED PRESS