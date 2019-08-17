FISHING REPORT
AUSTIN (AP) — The weekly fishing report as compiled by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department:
■ CADDO: Water muddy; 88-92 degrees; 1.01 feet high. Black bass are good on white spinnerbaits and hollow body frogs. Crappie are fair. Catfish are fair on trotlines.
■ FORK: Water lightly stained; 87-91 degrees; 0.84 feet low. Black bass are slow on Texas rigged creature baits, football jigs and hollow body frogs. White and yellow bass are slow. Crappie are fair. Catfish are good on trotlines.
■ LAKE O’ THE PINES: Water stained; 88-92 degrees; 2.84 feet high. Black bass are fair. White bass are good on slabs. Crappie are fair. Catfish are fair on trotlines.
■ MARTIN CREEK: Water lightly stained; 89-98 degrees; 1.41 feet low. Black bass are fair. Crappie are fair. White bass are fair on slabs. Catfish are fair on trotlines.
■ SAM RAYBURN: Water stained; 87-91 degrees; 0.83 feet low. Black bass are slow. White bass are fair. Crappie are good on minnows. Bream are slow. Catfish are good.
■ TOLEDO BEND: Water murky; 86-90 degrees; 5.82 feet low. Black bass are fair. Striped bass are slow. White bass are good on pet spoons. Crappie are fair. Bream are good on crickets and nightcrawlers. Channel and blue catfish are good on trotlines. Yellow catfish are slow.