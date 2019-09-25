The weekly fishing report as compiled by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department:
■ BOB SANDLIN: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 82-86 degrees; 0.82 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on topwater baits at sunrise and deeper crankbaits during the day. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows. White bass are good on jigs. Catfish are fair.
■ CADDO: GOOD TO FAIR. Water stained; 83-88 degrees; 0.28 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on topwater baits, plastic worms, and spinner baits. Crappie are fair. Catfish are fair.
■ FORK: FAIR. Water stained; 82-86 degrees; 1.31 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on deep diving plastic worms, spinnerbaits, crankbaits and topwaters. White and yellow bass are good on Alabama rigs. Crappie are fair. Catfish are good on prepared bait and cut bait.
■ LAKE O’ THE PINES: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 84-86 degrees; 0.14 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair. Crappie are fair. Catfish are fair on prepped and cut bait.
■ MARTIN CREEK: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 82-86 degrees; 2.54 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on Texas rigged creature baits, deeper crankbaits, and bladed jigs. Crappie are fair to good on jigs and minnows on brush piles. Catfish are good on live bait, cut bait, or prepped bait.
■ SAM RAYBURN: FAIR. Water stained; 86-89 degrees; 1.96 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on spinnerbaits, crankbaits, and Carolina rigged soft plastic worms. White bass are fair. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs. Catfish are good with live bait and cut bait.
■ TOLEDO BEND: FAIR. Water stained; 84-87 degrees; 6.82 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on soft plastic worms, jigs and topwaters. Striped bass are fair. White bass are fair on spoons. Sunfish are good on crickets and jigs. Channel and blue catfish are good on live bait, and stink bait.