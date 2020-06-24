AUSTIN (AP) — The weekly Fishing Report as compiled by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department:
■ BOB SANDLIN: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 0.10 feet low. Black bass are good on jigs, swimbaits, crankbaits and plastic worms in 8-15 feet near brushy coves, timber, and docks. Plastic frogs and topwater plugs are still effective early in near grass lines, and lily pads Crappie are good on jigs and minnows in brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are excellent on earthworms, live bait, and chicken liver in 6-24 feet.
■ CADDO: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 79-84 degrees; 0.47 feet high. Largemouth bass are good in shallow water near trees and vegetation fishing plastic creatures and frogs, topwater, and rattle baits. Crankbaits, jigs, and Texas-rigged plastic worms in deeper water near structure are working as the day warms. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near brush piles and timber in 15-25 feet. White bass are good on jigs and small crankbaits in the main lake. Chain pickerel are fair. Catfish are excellent on prepared bait and live bait in 6-25 feet.
■ FORK: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 83-85 degrees; 0.29 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on plastic creatures, bladed jigs, and crankbaits near drop-offs, points, grass lines, and humps in 8-12 feet. Topwater plugs and plastic frogs are effective early in grass patches and lily pads. White and yellow bass are good in the deeper water of main lake points, flats, and humps. Crappie are excellent on jigs and minnows in 12-25 feet in brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on cut bait and punch bait in 6-20 feet.
■ LAKE O’ THE PINES: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 86 degrees; 0.08 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits, flukes, plastic frogs, topwater baits, and Carolina rigged creature baits in 8-18 feet. Crappie are excellent on jigs and minnows in the standing timber areas along the creek channel and brush piles 12-24 feet. Catfish are good on nightcrawlers, chicken liver in 8-25 feet.
■ MARTIN CREEK: GOOD. Water clear; 87 degrees; 0.48 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on crankbaits, and Texas-rigged worms in 6-18 feet. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows in 12-18 feet in timber and brush piles. Catfish are good on cut bait and earthworms in 7-25 feet.
■ SAM RAYBURN: FAIR. Water stained; 82 degrees; 0.80 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair suspended around 12 feet above structures vegetation, and quick dropping banks with topwater, spinners, and worms. White bass are fair with minnows. Crappie remain excellent on minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on live and stinkbait.
■ TOLEDO BEND: FAIR. Water slightly stained; 82-83 degrees; 1.26 feet low. Black bass are good shallow for the first 2 hours of the day and longer on cloudy days. Carolina rigs and deep crankbaits are producing during the day when positioned in deeper water and working shallower water back to the boat. Striped bass remain fair in deep water. White bass continue fair staying deep off points with mainly spoons. Crappie are good on shiners in 10-14 feet suspended over brush at 20 feet. Channel and blue catfish are fair on stinkbait.