The weekly fishing report as compiled by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department:
BOB SANDLIN: GOOD. Water slightly stained; 87 degrees; 0.40 feet low. Black bass are good on jigs, diving crankbaits, chatter baits, and Texas-rigged plastic worms in 18-28 feet near creek channels, standing timber, and boat docks. Crappie are good on minnows in brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on live bait and cut bait in 12-25 feet.
CADDO: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 88 degrees; 0.28 feet high. Largemouth bass are good in shallow water near trees and grass beds fishing plastic frogs, topwater plugs, chatter baits, skirted jigs. Texas-rigged plastic worms are productive in deeper water near timber and vegetation lines in 8-16 feet. Crappie are good on minnows near brush piles and timber in 14-25 feet. White bass are good on jigs and slabs in the main lake. Chain pickerel are slow. Catfish are good on prepared bait, and earthworms in 12-20 feet fishing baited holes near channels and timber edges.
FORK: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 87-91 degrees; 1.35 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on plastic craws, crankbaits, jigs and chatter baits near standing timber, points and drop-offs in 14-28 feet. White and yellow bass are fair in deeper water of main lake drop-offs, flats and humps. Crappie are fair on minnows in 18-25 feet in brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on cut bait and prepared bait in 12-24 feet.
LAKE O’ THE PINES: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 87 degrees; 0.02 feet low. Largemouth bass are slow on jigs, and Texas-rigged worms in 15-25 feet. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows in the standing timber areas along the creek channel and brush piles. Catfish are good on punch bait, chicken liver and cut bait in 12-25 feet.
MARTIN CREEK: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 89 degrees; 0.87 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on jigs, bladed spinners, chatter baits, and long plastic worms in 12-18 feet. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows in 14-18 feet in timber and brush piles. Catfish are fair on cut bait and prepared bait.
SAM RAYBURN: GOOD. Water stained; 85 degrees; 2.20 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on large points and drops with crankbait, light-colored worms, and jigs with some bonus success time of fishing at night. White bass are fair with minnows and spoons deeper off points. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs under shallow vegetation. Catfish are good on live and stinkbait.
TOLEDO BEND: FAIR. Water slightly stained; 88-89 degrees; 2.55 feet low. Black bass are good on Mill Creek with topwater early, switching to worms about 8 a.m. between 20-30 feet on big worms and brush hogs. White bass are fair and staying consistently under 25 feet. Crappie are good, preferring shiners and jigs equally with fishing picking up. Bream are good on spawning beds, small jigs and crickets. Channel and blue catfish are fair on stinkbait.