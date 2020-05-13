■ BOB SANDLIN: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 72-76 degrees; 0.24 feet high. Black bass are good on senkos, crankbaits and Carolina rigged worms in 11-15 feet. Plastic frogs and topwater plugs are working early in 2-7 feet in or near grass and lily pads Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows in brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on earthworms, cut bait, and shiners in 6-15 feet.
■ CADDO: EXCELLENT. Water stained; 68-71 degrees; 1.63 feet high. Largemouth bass are excellent in shallow water near trees and cover in 1-4 feet fishing plastic creatures and frogs, topwater, and rattle baits. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near brush piles and submerged structure. White bass are excellent on jigs and small crankbaits in the main lake. Chain pickerel are fair. Catfish are excellent on prepared bait.
■FORK: EXCELLENT Water lightly stained; 69-75 degrees; 0.09 feet high. Largemouth bass are excellent on plastic worms, topwater and chatter baits near roadbeds, submerged structure and points in 8-12 feet and plastic frogs in shallow grass and lily pads. White and yellow bass are fair. Crappie are excellent on jigs and minnows. Catfish are good on cut bait.
■ LAKE O’ THE PINES: GOOD. Water stained; 72 degrees; 0.78 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits, flukes, frogs, topwater baits, and Carolina rigged creature baits in 12-15 feet. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in the standing timber areas along the creek channel and brush piles 8-15 feet. Catfish are good on trotlines and juglines with nightcrawlers, shiners and cut bait in 8-15 feet.
■ MARTIN CREEK: GOOD. Water clear; 73 degrees; 0.05 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits, and Texas rigged worms in 6-18 feet. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows in 12-18 feet in timber and brush piles. Catfish are good on cut bait.
■ SAM RAYBURN: FAIR. Water stained; 73 degrees; 0.56 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on drops, points, and those bassy vegetation spots. Use topwaters like buzzbait and poppers early in the day, weighted worms in vegetation, and spinners to hit the perfect 10-15 feet depth. White bass are fair. Crappie remain excellent on minnows and jigs nearer shore. Catfish are good on live and stinkbait.
■ TOLEDO BEND: FAIR. Water slightly stained; 73 degrees; 0.17 feet low. Be cautious of timber in boat lanes. Largemouth bass remain good fishing Texas islands as they are hitting hard and fast. Best baits are drop shots and walking baits. Striped bass remain fair. White bass are fair. Crappie are good on minnows over brush piles and in the shadows of timber still around 15 feet. Channel and blue catfish are fair on stinkbait.
