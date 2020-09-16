AUSTIN (AP) — The weekly fishing report as compiled bythe Texas Parks and Wildlife Department:
ATHENS: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 83 degrees; 0.59 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on spoons, chatter baits, bladed spinners and Texas-rigged plastic worms working the drop-offs, brush piles and standing timber. Crappie are fair with minnows in standing timber and boat docks. Catfish are good on prepared bait. Sunfish are good on cutworms and crickets.
BOB SANDLIN: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 82-86 degrees; 0.35 feet low. Black bass are fair on drop shots, crankbaits, chatter baits and Texas-rigged plastic worms in 18-28 feet near deep-water humps, flats and boat docks with some bass being caught in 6-10 feet early. Crappie are fair on minnows in brush piles, bridges and standing timber. Catfish are fair on live bait and cut bait in 12-25 feet near baited holes.
CADDO: GOOD. Water stained; 83 degrees; 0.62 feet high. Largemouth bass are good in shallow water near trees, stumps and grass beds fishing plastic frogs, chatter baits and skirted jigs in 3-5 feet. Texas-rigged plastic worms are productive in deeper water near timber and vegetation lines in 8-16 feet. Crappie are good on minnows near brush piles and timber in 14-25 feet. White bass are fair on jigs and slabs in the main lake. Chain pickerel are slow. Catfish are good on prepared bait and nightcrawlers in 12-20 feet fishing baited holes near channels and timber edges.
FORK: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 1.46 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on slow-moving finesse worms near standing timber, points and drop-offs. Diving crankbaits are effective at times. White and yellow bass are fair in deeper water with slabs and jigging spoons. Crappie are slow on minnows in 18-25 feet in brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are fair on punch bait in 12-24 feet.
JACKSONVILLE: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 0.06 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair with plastic worms, silver spoons and shad-colored crankbaits in deeper water near docks, riprap and brush piles. Crappie are fair on minnows in 14-25 feet around submerged structures and brush piles. Catfish are fair on cut shad and punch bait.
LAKE O’ THE PINES: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 83-86 degrees; 0.06 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair on swimbaits, silver or chrome crank and Texas-rigged worms in 15-25 feet. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows in the standing timber areas along the creek channel and brush piles in 15-28 feet. Catfish are good on trotlines with cut bait or live bait. Baited holes are producing with punch bait.
MARTIN CREEK: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 84 degrees; 1.51 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on chatter baits and plastic finesse worms in 15-28 feet. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs in 16-28 feet in timber and brush piles. Catfish are good on punch bait in 12-25 feet.
PALESTINE: GOOD. Water clear; 85 degrees; 0.35 feet high. Largemouth bass are good working Texas-rigged worms in plum or blue shad-like swim baits and deep running crankbaits near boat docks and riprap. Crappie are fair on minnows or jigs tipped with minnows around bridges and timber in 15-25 feet. Hybrid stripers are fair on live bait in 25-35 feet. White bass are good on slabs and swim-jigging spoons. Look for birds diving over feeding schools. Catfish are good on punch baits and live minnows.
SAM RAYBURN: GOOD. Water stained; 85 degrees; 3.24 feet low. Largemouth bass are good with timber, brush and the early exposure to creek channels. Topwater baits have had surprising success this week, along with worms and jigs. White bass are good staying aggressive lately on brush and points. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs using all structures. Catfish are fair on live and stinkbait.
TOLEDO BEND: FAIR. Water stained; 86-88 degrees; 2.84 feet low. The lake is still getting back to normal and it will be a while, but on the bright side water clarity improved mid-lake to south. Black bass are good with topwater, jigs, wacky rigs, Carolina-rigged worms and Carolina-rigged baby brush hog in light green illuminated colors. Boat equipment is as essential as ever since the storm reset most patterns and piles. White bass are very active between the depths of 14-20 feet. Crappie are good with some structure shuffles after the storm, normally around 8-10 feet. Bream are good with small jigs and crickets. Channel and blue catfish are fair on stinkbait.
TYLER: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 84 degrees; 0.02 feet low. Black bass are fair on finesse worms, skirted football jigs, chatter baits and drop shots fishing deeper docks, timber and vegetation edges. Crappie are fair on minnows in brush piles, structure and timber in 18-25 feet. Catfish are fair on punch bait and live bait. White bass are good in 25-40 feet on jigging spoons and slabs.
WRIGHT PATMAN: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 84 degrees; 0.88 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair on crankbaits, spinners and finesse worms along creek channels, riprap and main lake flat drop-offs. White bass are fair on jigging spoons and slabs. Crappie are good on minnows near structure and brush piles. Catfish are good on punch bait and earthworms.