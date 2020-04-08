■ BOB SANDLIN: EXCELLENT. Water stained; 65-69 degrees; 0.68 feet high. Black bass are good on square billed crankbaits, plastic lizards, and topwater baits. Crappie are excellent on jigs and minnows. Catfish are good on cut bait.
■ CADDO: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 65-68 degrees; 1.87 feet high. Largemouth bass are good. Crappie are excellent on minnows and jigs. White bass are good on jigs and small crankbaits. Chain Pickerel are fair. Catfish are excellent on prepared bait and live bait.
■ FORK: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 63-66 degrees; 0.09 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair. White and yellow bass are fair. Crappie are fair. Catfish are good.
■ LAKE O’ THE PINES: GOOD. Water stained; 64 degrees; 6.09 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair on medium size crankbaits. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on cut bait and blood bait in 10-16 feet.
■ MARTIN CREEK: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 68 degrees; 0.04 feet high. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows. Catfish are good on cut bait in 8-15 feet.
■ SAM RAYBURN: FAIR. Water stained; 73 degrees; 0.48 feet high. Largemouth bass are good with worms, crankbait, jigs and spinners. White bass are fair. Crappie are good. Catfish are good.
■ TOLEDO BEND: FAIR. Water slightly stained; 72 degrees; 0.16 feet high. Largemouth bass are good with crankbaits, spinners, and jigs. Striped bass are fair. White bass are fair. Crappie are good. Channel and blue catfish are fair.